ESI : 2020 Half-Year Financial Report Release

09/25/2020 | 03:20am EDT
2020 Half-Year Financial Report Release
24 September 2020
Paris, France

ESI Group (FR0004110310 - ESI), leader and pioneer in virtual prototyping solutions, announces that its 2020 half-year financial report has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on September 24, 2020.

This document, which includes in particular the activity report and the consolidated financial statements for the first half-year, can be consulted and downloaded as from today in the 'Earnings' section of the company's investors website: https://investors.esi-group.com/financial-information/earnings

Upcoming events
Q3 2020 Sales
October 24, 2020

Disclaimer

ESI Group SA published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 07:19:03 UTC
