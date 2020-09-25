ESI : 2020 Half-Year Financial Report Release

2020 Half-Year Financial Report Release
24 September 2020
Paris, France
Download PDF version
ESI Group (FR0004110310 - ESI), leader and pioneer in virtual prototyping solutions, announces that its 2020 half-year financial report has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on September 24, 2020.
This document, which includes in particular the activity report and the consolidated financial statements for the first half-year, can be consulted and downloaded as from today in the 'Earnings' section of the company's investors website: https://investors.esi-group.com/financial-information/earnings
Upcoming events
Q3 2020 Sales
October 24, 2020
Today's Quotation
37.50 €
( -2.34%
)
25/09/2020 09:02:00More
Disclaimer
ESI Group SA published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 07:19:03 UTC