    ESI   FR0004110310

ESI GROUP

(ESI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:23 2022-10-24 am EDT
71.80 EUR    0.00%
ESI : Chiffre d'affaires du troisième trimestre et des neuf premiers mois 2022

10/24/2022 | 11:10am EDT
ESI Group, Rungis, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), today releases its sales for the third quarter of 2022 (period from July 1st to September 30th). The proforma figures consider the July divestitures and the cessation of sales in Russia. Note that there was still €0.6m linked to these divestitures and Russia in Q3, and €2.7m Year to date (9 months).
Cristel de Rouvray, Chief Executive Officer of ESI Group, comments: "The first nine months of the year show strong growth in our recurring revenues at +7,3%, as well as a decline in perpetual software licenses and services. Our decisions to divest non-coreactivities, stop operations in Russia and rigorously manage costs bode well for the execution of our 3-yearplan "One ESI 2024 - Focus to Grow", aiming for considerable improvements in both profit and growth. These figures align with our messages at last month's Investor Conference and illustrate our business's strengthened health and resiliency. We are moving in the right direction to ensure the sustainability of our company and to fulfill the expectations of all our stakeholders."
Financial highlights Current scope
9-monthLicenses proforma: +5.0%, +3.6% cer
9-monthrevenues: + 4.1%, +2.7% at constant exchange rate (cer) proforma1
9-monthRecurring revenues increased by 7.3% at current rate (+5.8% cer) at 93.2% compared to 91.0% year to date
Press Release
Rungis, France, October 24th, 2022 - 5:35 pm
Third quarter and 9-monthrevenues 2022

Revenues (€m)

2022

2021

Change

Change

Constant exchange

rate (cer)

Q3

- Licenses

17.8

17.9

-0.2%

-1.9%

Q3

- Services

4.6

4.9

-7.2%

-7.6%

Q3 - Total

22.4

22.8

-1.7%

-3.1%

9m

- Licenses

91.8

87.9

+4.4%

+2.8%

9m

- Services

15.0

14.9

+0.8%

-0.2%

9m - Total

106.7

102.8

+3.9%

+2.4%

Proforma - excluding divestitures & Russian business

Revenues (€m)

2022

2021

Change

Change

Constant exchange

rate (cer)

Q3

- Licenses

17.6

16.9

+4.0%

+2.3%

Q3

- Services

4.3

4.9

-13.3%

-13.7%

Q3 - Total

21.8

21.8

+0.1%

-1.3%

9m

- Licenses

89.3

85.0

+5.0%

+3.6%

9m

- Services

14.7

14.9

-1.3%

-2.2%

9m - Total

104.0

99.9

+4.1%

+2.7%

1 The proforma includes the impact of Q3 divestitures and the closing of ESI's Russian business. These decisions had an estimated impact on the revenue of €0.6m, and €2.7m Year to date (9 months).

Third-quarteryear-over-year and proforma comparison

In Q3 2022, ESI Group generated sales of €21.8m (+0.1%, -1.3% cer) driven by licenses at €17.6m (+4.0%, +2.3% cer). The New Business activity is stable year to date.

9-month,year-over-year and proforma comparison

ESI Group's sales for the first 9-months of 2022 amounted to €104.0m (+4.1%, +2.7% cer) compared to €99.9m for the same period last year, driven by licenses +5.0% at current rate. Recurring revenues increased by 7.3%, at current rate, at 93.2% compared to 91.0% in 2021.

The business grew across all geographies at a current (Americas at 16.0%) and constant rate. The 9- month 2022 sales geographical breakdown by region was as follows: EMEA represents 46.8% (vs 48.3%), Asia represents 37.2% (vs 37.1%) and the Americas represent 16.1% (vs. 14.4%).

All the industries of focus of the Group (Automotive, Aerospace, Energy, and Heavy Industry) grew during the first 9 months of the year. The main driver of ESI Group's business, Automotive led that growth confirming the positioning of the company.

Forward-looking Statements

2022

Proforma guidelines

at current rate

Revenue

2%-4%

Adjusted EBIT

9%-11%

Proforma Goal

2023

2024

2025

Revenue

5%-7%

6%-9%

7% - 10%

Adjusted EBIT2

13%-15%

17%-20%

>20%

ESI Group continues to aim for high single-digit growth and 20% Adjusted EBIT by 2024/ 2025 and will continue to communicate transparently.

This release contains "forward-looking statements". These statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, including those related to the COVID-19 virus and associated further economic and market disruptions; further adverse changes or fluctuations in the global economy; further adverse fluctuations in our industry, foreign exchange fluctuations, changes in the current global trade regulatory environment; fluctuations in customer demands and markets; fluctuations in demand for our products including orders from our large customers; cyber- attacks; expense overruns; and adverse effects of price changes or effective tax rates. The company directs readers to its Universal Registration Document - Chapter 3 presents the risks associated with the company's future performance.

  • Adjusted EBIT is a non-GAAP indicator based on EBIT (IFRS). Adjusted EBIT corresponds to EBIT before stock-based compensation expenses, restructuring charges, impairment and amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions, IFRS 16 standard on leases, and other non-recurring items

Upcoming events

  • 2022 Full-year sales and results - February 28th, 2023

Contacts

ESI Group

Verbatee - Press & Shareholder Relations

Florence Barré

érôme Goaer, j.goaer@verbatee.com, +33 6 61 61 79 34

investors@esi-group.com

Aline Besselièvre, a.besselievre@verbatee.com, +33 6 61 85 10 05

+33 1 49 78 28 28

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high-stakes concerns - environmental impact, safety & comfort for consumers and workers, and adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive & land transportation, aerospace, defense & naval and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 20 countries, employs 1,100 people around the world, and reported 2021 sales of €136.6 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

Follow ESI

Disclaimer

ESI Group SA published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 15:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
