ESI : Chiffre d'affaires du troisième trimestre et des neuf premiers mois 2022

ESI Group, Rungis, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), today releases its sales for the third quarter of 2022 (period from July 1 st to September 30 th ). The proforma figures consider the July divestitures and the cessation of sales in Russia. Note that there was still €0.6m linked to these divestitures and Russia in Q3, and €2.7m Year to date (9 months).

Cristel de Rouvray, Chief Executive Officer of ESI Group, comments: " The first nine months of the year show strong growth in our recurring revenues at +7,3%, as well as a decline in perpetual software licenses and services. Our decisions to divest non-core activities, stop operations in Russia and rigorously manage costs bode well for the execution of our 3-year plan "One ESI 2024 - Focus to Grow", aiming for considerable improvements in both profit and growth. These figures align with our messages at last month's Investor Conference and illustrate our business's strengthened health and resiliency. We are moving in the right direction to ensure the sustainability of our company and to fulfill the expectations of all our stakeholders."

Financial highlights Current scope

9-month Licenses proforma: +5.0%, +3.6% cer

9-month revenues: + 4.1%, +2.7% at constant exchange rate (cer) proforma 1

• 9-month Recurring revenues increased by 7.3% at current rate (+5.8% cer) at 93.2% compared to 91.0% year to date

Rungis, France, October 24 th , 2022 - 5:35 pm

Third quarter and 9-month revenues 2022

Revenues (€m) 2022 2021 Change Change Constant exchange rate (cer) Q3 - Licenses 17.8 17.9 -0.2% -1.9% Q3 - Services 4.6 4.9 -7.2% -7.6%

Q3 - Total 22.4 22.8 -1.7% -3.1% 9m - Licenses 91.8 87.9 +4.4% +2.8% 9m - Services 15.0 14.9 +0.8% -0.2% 9m - Total 106.7 102.8 +3.9% +2.4%

Proforma - excluding divestitures & Russian business

Revenues (€m) 2022 2021 Change Change Constant exchange rate (cer) Q3 - Licenses 17.6 16.9 +4.0% +2.3% Q3 - Services 4.3 4.9 -13.3% -13.7%

Q3 - Total 21.8 21.8 +0.1% -1.3% 9m - Licenses 89.3 85.0 +5.0% +3.6% 9m - Services 14.7 14.9 -1.3% -2.2% 9m - Total 104.0 99.9 +4.1% +2.7%

1 The proforma includes the impact of Q3 divestitures and the closing of ESI's Russian business. These decisions had an estimated impact on the revenue of €0.6m, and €2.7m Year to date (9 months).

