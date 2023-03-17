Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ESI Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESI   FR0004110310

ESI GROUP

(ESI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:25:19 2023-03-17 pm EDT
76.60 EUR   -0.52%
ESI : FY-2022

03/17/2023 | 05:47pm EDT
CONTENTS

1

THE GROUP

  1. ACTIVITIES, STRATEGY AND MARKETS
  2. HISTORY OF THE GROUP
  3. GROUP ORGANIZATION
  4. SELECTED INFORMATION

2

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

  1. GOVERNANCE CODE
  2. FUNCTIONING OF THE GENERAL MANAGEMENT
  3. BOARD OF DIRECTORS
  4. COMPENSATION PAID TO THE DIRECTORS AND THE MANAGEMENT
  5. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN RESPECT OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
  6. STATUTORY AUDITOR'S REPORT ON REGULATED AGREEMENTS

3

RISKS AND RISK MANAGEMENT

  1. RISK FACTORS
  2. INTERNAL CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT PROCEDURES

4

STATEMENT ON EXTRA-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

  1. ESI - CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  2. ESI - A COMMITTED GROUP
  3. BEING A COMMITTED EMPLOYER
  4. BEING AN OUTSTANDING PARTNER
  5. BEING AN ETHICAL AND COMMITTED COMPANY
  6. BEING AN ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY PLAYER
  7. EUROPEAN TAXONOMY
  8. REPORTING

5

5

MANAGEMENT REPORT

97

  • 5.1. BUSINESS ACTIVITIES DURING THE 2022

13

FINANCIAL YEAR

98

5.2.

OUTLOOK

102

14

5.3.

TABLE SUMMARIZING THE RESULTS OF PAST

15

FINANCIAL YEARS

102

6

19

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

103

20

6.1.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

104

21

6.2. ESI GROUP ANNUAL FINANCIAL

22

STATEMENTS

143

36

7

48

52

RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED

TO THE GENERAL MEETING

171

7.1.

DECISIONS FALLING WITHIN THE

COMPETENCE OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING

172

53 7.2. DECISIONS FALLING WITHIN THE

54

COMPETENCE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING

175

57

7.3.

JOINT DECISIONS

176

8

INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY

177

63

AND SHARE CAPITAL

8.1.

INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY

178

64

8.2.

INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY'S CAPITAL

179

65

8.3. ESI SHARES - MARKET

184

69

9

81

77

84

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

185

89

9.1. PERSONS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE

92

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

186

9.2.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

186

9.3. DOCUMENT AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC

187

9.4. INFORMATION INCLUDED BY REFERENCE

187

CROSS-REFERENCE TABLES

188

REGULATORY TABLES

194

KEYWORDS OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL

REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

200

UNIVERSAL

REGISTRATION

DOCUMENT

including the annual financial report

This Universal Registration Document was filed on March 17, 2023 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of said regulation.

The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. The whole is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This Document is a reproduction of the official version of the Universal Registration Document including the 2022 Annual Financial Report prepared in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and filed with the AMF, available on ESI Group's website (www.esi- group.com) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

This document is a non-binding "free" translation from French into English and has no legal value other than an informative one. Should there be any difference between the French and the English version, only the text in French language shall be deemed authentic and considered as expressing the exact information published by ESI Group.

French and English copies of this document are available free of charge from ESI Group (the "Company" or the "Group") - 3 bis rue Saarinen, 94150 Rungis, France.

ESI Group 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

1

Dear Shareholders,

As we present our Universal Registration Document, I would like to take a moment to reflect on the leadership and governance of ESI Group over the past year. Despite the difficult international context, we have continued to focus our activities, divesting our distractions and delivering on our commitments.

I am incredibly proud of the leadership team at ESI Group, who have skillfully steered the company through this challenging time. Their dedication and strategic vision have been instrumental in our success. Additionally, our Board of Directors has remained actively engaged, providing oversight and guidance, to ensure that we stay aligned with our strategic objectives.

As we continue to pursue our mission of being a leader in virtual prototyping software, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance. We believe that good governance is essential to the long-term success of our company, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity.

Furthermore, we have continued to focus our activities on our core competencies, divesting ourselves of distractions that do not align with our strategic vision. This has allowed us to sharpen our focus and better serve our customers, at the heart of everything we do.

I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire ESI Group team for their hard work and dedication, which have enabled us to achieve our goals. And of course, I would like to express my gratitude to our shareholders for their continued support and trust in our company.

Sincerely,

Alex Davern

Chairman of the Board, ESI Group.

  1. Adjusted EBIT is a non-GAAP indicator based on EBIT (IFRS). Adjusted EBIT corresponds to EBIT before stock-based compensation expenses, restructuring charges, impairment charges of intangible assets, amortization of intangibles assets related to acquisition, the application of IFRS 16 standard on leases and other non-recurring items (including net gain and losses on disposals).
  2. Adjusted EBIT margin is calculated based on revenue excluding special projects (public grant for R&D projects).
  3. At constant perimeter (see definition on section 5.1.2.2).
  4. All revenues from license sales (including maintenance services) excluding revenues from perpetual licenses and before changes in deferred revenues.

2

2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT ESI Group

Dear Shareholders, Customers, and Employees,

I am thrilled to present the Universal Registration Document of ESI Group, a leading global virtual prototyping software company. As we reflect on the past year, I am proud to report that 2022 was a year of exceptional progress and transformation for our Group. We made remarkable strides towards achieving our three-year "OneESI 2024 - Focus to Grow" plan, and we are well on our way to realizing our vision of becoming a strategic partner for the digital transformation of industry.

Our team's commitment to sustainable growth is unwavering, even amidst a challenging economic environment. In 2022, we exceeded our expectations, achieving faster-than-anticipated progress in all aspects of our plan. Our passion for positive impact, and combined with our predictive, real-time, immersive physics-powered simulation solutions, extensive talent, and intellectual property, help our clients save valuable time, resources, and money by avoiding costly and limited physical testing.

As One ESI, we unlock our true potential, enabling us to solve complex simulation problems at scale and help industries become cleaner, safer, and more productive. Our efforts have translated to impressive financial results in FY22, with recurring software revenue growing 7.4% to exceed 100ME, and our adjusted profitability improving by approximately 5 points to reach nearly 12% of revenue.

None of this success would have been possible without our employees' dedication and hard work, who are constantly innovating and improving our products and services. As we continue to invest in our team, we are confident that we can

remain at the forefront of the virtual prototyping industry and become an even more valuable strategic partner for our clients.

We also took several bold steps in 2022 to enhance our market position, including divesting non-core activities, globalizing our teams, professionalizing our operations, and expanding our position within the ecosystem. These actions enable us to offer more value to our customers and better meet their evolving needs.

As we continue to focus on innovation and growth, we remain grateful for the support and trust of our customers and partners. We are excited to continue working together to help them on their journey to a cleaner, safer, and more productive industry.

I would like to acknowledge the invaluable support of our Board of Directors, whose guidance and expertise have been instrumental in our success. Looking ahead, we are committed to our vision of becoming a strategic partner for the digital transformation of industry. We are confident in our ability to navigate the challenges that may arise and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.

Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to sharing our progress with you in the coming year.

Sincerely,

Cristel de Rouvray

CEO, ESI Group

ESI Group 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

3

Disclaimer

ESI Group SA published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 21:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 133 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2022 20,3 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net Debt 2022 3,67 M 3,91 M 3,91 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 440 M 469 M 469 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart ESI GROUP
Duration : Period :
ESI Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESI GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 76,60 €
Average target price 82,00 €
Spread / Average Target 7,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cristel de Rouvray Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Olfa Zorgati Chief Financial Officer, EVP & Head-Operations
Alexander Mathew Davern Chairman
Ajit Gokhale Executive Vice President-Engineering
Éric d'Hotelans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESI GROUP4.34%469
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-5.25%22 707
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-8.55%9 593
TOKYU CORPORATION0.42%7 567
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.-1.91%6 960
KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-3.79%5 988