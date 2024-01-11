ESI Group: Keysight holds 98.2% following its takeover bid

January 11, 2024 at 05:35 am EST Share

Keysight held 98.2% of the share capital and 96.4% of the voting rights of ESI Group following its takeover bid for the specialist in predictive modeling and virtual prototyping, according to a financial notice published yesterday evening.



Having reached the 90% threshold, the American group, which specializes in measurement instrumentation, explains that it will shortly be able to submit a request to the AMF to implement the squeeze-out procedure.



The squeeze-out will be carried out under the same financial conditions as the offer, i.e. 155 euros per ESI share, in cash.



ESI Group's share price has been suspended pending implementation of the squeeze-out procedure.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.