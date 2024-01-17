ESI Group: squeeze-out to take place on January 26

The squeeze-out of ESI Group shares will take place on Friday January 26 at a unit price of 155 euros, according to a financial notice published on Wednesday.



The operation will concern the 113,593 shares not tendered to the offer by minority shareholders, representing 1.84% of the capital and 3.62% of the theoretical voting rights.



Last year, the American company launched a takeover bid for the specialist in predictive modeling and virtual prototyping, at the end of which it held 98.2% of the capital and 96.4% of the voting rights.



The shares will be delisted from the Euronext Paris regulated market at the same time as the squeeze-out, i.e. on January 26.



