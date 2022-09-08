ESI : H1-FY22 - Financial Report

1. MANAGEMENT REPORT

Preamble

The financial information below presents the activity and the financial statements of ESI Group, a French "société

anonyme", registered with the Creteil Trade and Company Register under number 381 080 225. The Group's

headquarters are located 3 bis rue Saarinen, Immeuble Le Séville, 94528 Rungis Cedex, France. The company is

listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris, under the ISIN code: FR 0004110310.

In this report, ESI Group is hereinafter referred to as "ESI Group" or the "Company". The Company and all its

affiliated companies are hereinafter referred to as the "Group" or "ESI".

1.1. Overall presentation

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high stakes

concerns - environmental impact, safety & comfort for consumers and workers, adaptable and sustainable

business models. ESI provides Virtual Prototyping software solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and

its capacity to chain the physics and its solutions to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time,

while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive & land transportation, aerospace, energy and

heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 20 countries, employs around 1,100 people globally and reported 2021

sales of €136.6 million.

As part of the implementation of its new OneESI2024 strategy, the Group has reassessed the nature of the services provided under the Co-funded Projects: these services do not constitute services from the entity's ordinary activities, but meet the definition of subsidies granted by public organizations, and the corresponding revenues have been reclassified from the "Co-funded Projects" line within revenues as a reduction in research and development expenses. Correspondingly, costs incurred in connection with "Co-funded Projects" have been reclassified from cost of sales to research and development expenses. After this reclassification, revenues in 2021 are 132.6 million euro.

ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

1.2. Revenues and consolidated financial statements

Revenue growth and positive momentum on profitability indicators

Half-year revenue rose by 5.5% (+4.0% at constant exchange rates) to €84.3 million. This growth was mainly led by the licenses business at €73.9m (representing ~88% of semester revenue and growing by 5.6% YoY, +4.0% cer). Recurring revenues (excluding perpetual contracts and before deferred revenue) increased by 7.5% (+6.1% cer) to