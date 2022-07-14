Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ESI Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESI   FR0004110310

ESI GROUP

(ESI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:30 2022-07-14 am EDT
64.60 EUR   +0.62%
09:34aESI : How does virtual testing accelerate automotive vehicle development?
PU
07/04ESI : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares / Terms of availability of the buyback program
PU
07/04ESI GROUP : Proxy Statments
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ESI : How does virtual testing accelerate automotive vehicle development?

07/14/2022 | 09:34am EDT
This is an adaptation of an original article published by Tom Gill for CIMdata on October 21, 2021, available at: https://www.cimdata.com/en/resources/complimentary-reports-research/commentaries/item/16947-esi-s-virtual-prototyping-accelerates-automotive-vehicle-development-commentary

Climate change, resource use, and toxic pollution are global issues in need of solutions. Consumer demand and government regulation are the main drivers for change and within the automotive market, improvements in energy consumption, safety, emissions, and reliability are the most important characteristics to be optimized. According to industry research, 60% of companies in the automotive industry have a clear sustainability strategy: They are striving to reach the "Mission Zero" targets for mobility products: zero accidents, zero injuries, zero emissions, and zero unplanned stops while providing hours of maintenance-free range. CIMdata has been observing sustainability trends for many years and is pleased to see solution providers enhance their design, simulation, and data management software to better support green goals.

ESI has been partnering with industry leaders for decades to leverage advanced digital technologies to achieve these bold Mission Zero goals. Automakers have started pivoting away from single-point numerical simulation to end-to-end virtual prototyping: they design, engineer, manufacture, assemble, and test new vehicle concepts completely virtually - reducing scrap and emissions while introducing more agile and safe processes. From a financial and business model perspective, numerical reference results from virtual prototypes are preferred over physical tests. Allowing engineers to make sense of analyses facilitates accurate performance predictions in the early development stages.

Disclaimer

ESI Group SA published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 13:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 143 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2022 11,7 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net Debt 2022 7,20 M 7,27 M 7,27 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 367 M 371 M 371 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart ESI GROUP
Duration : Period :
ESI Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESI GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 64,20 €
Average target price 75,67 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cristel de Rouvray Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Olfa Zorgati Chief Financial Officer, EVP & Head-Operations
Alexander Mathew Davern Chairman
Ajit Gokhale Executive Vice President-Engineering
Éric d'Hotelans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESI GROUP-13.71%371
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-1.66%21 623
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-1.25%8 428
TOKYU CORPORATION2.23%6 851
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.11.33%6 377
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED-28.73%5 953