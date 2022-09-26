ESI : Join us for our 2022 Investor Conference

Join us for our 2022 Investor Conference

Following the publication of ESI Group's half-year 2022 sales & results on September 7th, 2022, ESI Group is pleased to invite you to its Investor web conference

on September 27th, 2022 at 03:00 pm CET

update on ESI strategic plan "OneESI 2024 - focus to grow"

Q&A session

Please note that is necessary to use the online platform, in order to join the webinar and participate to the Q&A session.