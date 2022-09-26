ESI : Join us for our 2022 Investor Conference

Join us for our 2022 Investor Conference
26 September 2022
Paris, France
Please click here to register
Following the publication of ESI Group's half-year 2022 sales & results on September 7th, 2022, ESI Group is pleased to invite you to its Investor web conference
on September 27th, 2022 at 03:00 pm CET
-
update on ESI strategic plan "OneESI 2024 - focus to grow"
-
Q&A session
Please note that is necessary to use the online platform, in order to join the webinar and participate to the Q&A session.
Disclaimer
