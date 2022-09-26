Advanced search
ESI : Join us for our 2022 Investor Conference

09/26/2022 | 09:35am EDT
Join us for our 2022 Investor Conference
26 September 2022
Paris, France

Please click here to register

Following the publication of ESI Group's half-year 2022 sales & results on September 7th, 2022, ESI Group is pleased to invite you to its Investor web conference

on September 27th, 2022 at 03:00 pm CET

  • update on ESI strategic plan "OneESI 2024 - focus to grow"
  • Q&A session

Please note that is necessary to use the online platform, in order to join the webinar and participate to the Q&A session.

Disclaimer

ESI Group SA published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 13:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
