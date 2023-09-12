Notice of Distribution Agreement Termination
12 September 2023
Paris, France

Dear partners and customers,

Our distribution agreement with AECC-ESI (joint venture), in collaboration with ESI Group, has been terminated effective August 25th, 2023. Thank you for your support.

Best regards,

ESI Group

