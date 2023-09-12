ESI Group specializes in the design, development and marketing of software packages designed for performing virtual testing (digital simulations for prototypes, manufacturing processes and product behavior). Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sales of licenses and maintenance services (85.1%); - provision of services (13.9%): engineering, consulting, training services, etc.; - other (1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (46.4%), Asia/Pacific (37.1%) and America (16.5%).