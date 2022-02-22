Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ESI Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESI   FR0004110310

ESI GROUP

(ESI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electrified and Autonomous Heavy Machinery: How can you avoid late error findings for manufacturing, assembly and maintenance processes?

02/22/2022 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As heavy machinery & equipment OEMs develop electric-powered versions of their conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) powered products, they will displace several existing systems with new zero-emission equivalents or variants optimized for a combustion-free future. Electrification introduces new packaging constraints that the heavy machinery industry has little to no experience with.

Product operation, manufacturing, and maintenance process planning will be impacted by the types of components included in the design. When considering new or novel products, development teams risk painting themselves into a corner if decisions regarding product topology and human-centric processes go too long without consideration. It would be a shame if an innovative electric drivetrain was delayed due to oversight in lack of accessibility, limits to the range of motion, or engineered length of a power cable to its corresponding sockets!

In this post, I'd like to expand on Product Integration challenges addressable through the use of Virtual Reality to conduct Human-Centric Process Validation & Product Integration reviews.

Disclaimer

ESI Group SA published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 15:01:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ESI GROUP
10:02aELECTRIFIED AND AUTONOMOUS HEAVY MAC : How can you avoid late error findings for manufactu..
PU
02/16ESI : CIMPA and ESI Group collaborate on PLM interoperability solutions
PU
01/25France's ESI Group Joins $40 Million Smart City Project In Singapore
MT
2021ESI Group Announces Resignation of Alain De Rouvray as Director, Effective December 16,..
CI
2021ESI : Season's Greetings 2022
PU
2021ESI : Manufacture Composite Wind Blades Right the First Time With Nearly Zero Physical Tes..
PU
2021ESI : Dassault Aviation's “Aircraft Twin” Project Delivers Greater Predictivit..
PU
2021Apave, ESI Group and Onet Technologies Announce a Unique Alliance for an Outstanding EP..
CI
2021ESI : Apave, ESI Group and Onet Technologies – A unique alliance for an outstanding ..
PU
2021ESI GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 138 M 157 M 157 M
Net income 2021 4,50 M 5,10 M 5,10 M
Net Debt 2021 28,8 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 98,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 432 M 490 M 490 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ESI GROUP
Duration : Period :
ESI Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESI GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 75,80 €
Average target price 71,67 €
Spread / Average Target -5,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cristel de Rouvray Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Olfa Zorgati Chief Financial Officer, EVP & Head-Operations
Alexander Mathew Davern Chairman
Ajit Gokhale Executive Vice President-Engineering
Éric d'Hotelans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESI GROUP1.88%490
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.39%2 158 573
ADOBE INC.-21.96%208 756
ORACLE CORPORATION-14.49%199 135
SAP SE-19.12%134 797
SERVICENOW INC.-14.34%111 202