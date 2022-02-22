Electrified and Autonomous Heavy Machinery: How can you avoid late error findings for manufacturing, assembly and maintenance processes?

As heavy machinery & equipment OEMs develop electric-powered versions of their conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) powered products, they will displace several existing systems with new zero-emission equivalents or variants optimized for a combustion-free future. Electrification introduces new packaging constraints that the heavy machinery industry has little to no experience with.

Product operation, manufacturing, and maintenance process planning will be impacted by the types of components included in the design. When considering new or novel products, development teams risk painting themselves into a corner if decisions regarding product topology and human-centric processes go too long without consideration. It would be a shame if an innovative electric drivetrain was delayed due to oversight in lack of accessibility, limits to the range of motion, or engineered length of a power cable to its corresponding sockets!

In this post, I'd like to expand on Product Integration challenges addressable through the use of Virtual Reality to conduct Human-Centric Process Validation & Product Integration reviews.