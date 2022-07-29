ESI S p A : Innovatec Group enters ESI's share capital

Roma, 27 July 2022 - ESI is growing, growing in skills, in business, and in the acquisition of new potential customers.

In fact, the entry of Innovatec Group - a holding company active in the Utilities, energy efficiency and environmental sustainability sector integrated with the materials cycle - into ESI's share capital was made official.

Innovatec acquired 29.58% of ESI's ordinary shares, thereby consolidating a strategic industrial partnership that will bring ESI not only new in-house expertise, but also an increased order book through the supply of alternative energy to Innovatec itself.

