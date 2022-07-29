Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ESI S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESI   IT0005421885

ESI S.P.A.

(ESI)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  10:42 2022-07-29 am EDT
2.710 EUR   +1.50%
ESI S p A : Innovatec Group enters ESI's share capital

07/29/2022 | 11:13am EDT
Roma, 27 July 2022 - ESI is growing, growing in skills, in business, and in the acquisition of new potential customers.

In fact, the entry of Innovatec Group - a holding company active in the Utilities, energy efficiency and environmental sustainability sector integrated with the materials cycle - into ESI's share capital was made official.
Innovatec acquired 29.58% of ESI's ordinary shares, thereby consolidating a strategic industrial partnership that will bring ESI not only new in-house expertise, but also an increased order book through the supply of alternative energy to Innovatec itself.

For more information click here

Disclaimer

ESI S.p.A. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 15:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22,0 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
Net income 2022 1,30 M 1,58 M 1,58 M
Net cash 2022 1,91 M 2,32 M 2,32 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,5 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart ESI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ESI S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,67 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 87,3%
Managers and Directors
Riccardo di Pietrogiacomo Co-Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Plocco Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Diego Francesco Passeretti Chief Financial Officer
Felice Egidi Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESI S.P.A.-16.99%19
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-18.94%5 683
XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.45.43%3 826
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-59.27%3 584
SUWEN ELECTRIC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-31.04%1 055
CADELER A/S-1.70%605