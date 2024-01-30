(Alliance News) - ESI Spa has announced that the board of directors has confirmed Riccardo Di Pietrogiacomo to the role of managing director and replaced resigning director Matteo Marini, appointing Valerio Verderio by co-optation.

Thus, the Board of Directors is composed of Felice Egidi, independent chairman; Riccardo Di Pietrogiacomo, managing director; Antonio De Tata, director in charge of business development and strategic development; and, finally, Stefano Plocco,Valerio Verderio, Pietro Colucci and Maria Domenica Ciardo as directors.

ESI on Monday closed in the green by more than 10 percent at EUR2.64 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

