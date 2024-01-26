(Alliance News) - ESI Spa on Friday announced the signing of a framework agreement with a leading institutional investor.

The agreement concerns the technological modernization of photovoltaic plants located in Italy with a total capacity of 60 MWp.

The revamping work will involve one or more photovoltaic plants with a total capacity of 60 MWp, to be carried out in the 24 months following the date of signing of the contract between ESI and the Client (15 MWp each semester).

The contract amount of about €23.40 million will be for the two-year period 2024-2025.

ESI on Friday closed 1.7 percent in the red at EUR2.39 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.