(Alliance News) - ESI Spa announced on Monday that it has been awarded the tender for the design and construction for works of a new photovoltaic power plant in Lazio with a capacity of 52 MWp, called by a leading European utility.

The value of the contract is EUR12.3 million and will be for the successful 12 months from the notice to proceed from the client.

"Thanks to the new tender, ESI further strengthens its leadership at the national level in the field of construction of new large and medium-sized photovoltaic plants by achieving, upon completion of the plant construction, a specific technological expertise for a total installed capacity on single plant of about 52 MWp," the company said.

Riccardo Di Pietrogiacomo, CEO of ESI, said, "The awarding of this tender has a double strategic value: the confirmation of ESI's market positioning and its visibility also at the international level through the awarding of European tenders; the second, of a technological nature, concerns the size of the new plant that will allow ESI to consolidate a track-record for future utility scale plants."

"ESI, once again, has demonstrated that it has the technological means to meet the needs coming from the market and the ability to innovate. We have confidence in the capacity and potential of our organization and team, and we are confident that we will also benefit in the future from the positive developments expected in the increasingly challenging markets in which we operate. We are creating with commitment, the preconditions for sustainable and far-reaching growth."

ESI is in the green by 2.3 percent at EUR2.02 per share.

