(Alliance News) - ESI Spa announced Wednesday in the evening that it has been awarded a new tender for the design, construction and commissioning of two photovoltaic power plants in Sicily with a total capacity of 4.5 MWp, called by a leading Italian fund for an amount worth EUR2.1 million.

The awarding of the tender, which has already been confirmed to ESI by the fund, follows a few days later the awarding of an important contract concerning the construction of a photovoltaic power plant in Lazio, with a capacity of 52 MWp, worth EUR12.3 million called by a leading European utility.

Work on the construction of the power plants is scheduled to begin in September 2023, and the plant is expected to be completed and commissioned within 10 months from the start of work.

ESI's stock on Wednesday closed up 3.0 percent at EUR2.09 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.