(Alliance News) - ESI Spa announced Thursday that it has won the tender for the construction of a new photovoltaic plant in Molise. The contract amount of nearly EUR2.6 million will be for the 2024 financial year.

The subject of the tender, called by a leading European Utility, includes the design and construction of a new "floating photovoltaic power plant" with a capacity of 3.36 MWp. The plant, built on a body of water, will consist of modular floating elements that can be mechanically connected to each other and made of materials suitable for permanence in water for the entire life cycle of the system, and will ensure mechanical strength, impermeability, buoyancy and UV resistance.

Stefano Plocco, general manager of ESI, commented, "ESI's path of growth and international affirmation continues. Since the end of July, we have acquired orders worth EUR17 million, for a capacity of about 60 MWp; an excellent result that affirms ESI's technological, design and construction capacity."

ESI's stock on Thursday closed 0.5 percent in the red at EUR1.97 per share.

