  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ESI S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESI   IT0005421885

ESI S.P.A.

(ESI)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:08:31 2023-04-24 am EDT
2.150 EUR    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Integra and Innovatec underwrite part of ESI's aucap

04/24/2023 | 11:06am EDT
(Alliance News) - ESI Spa has announced that with regard to the EUR2.8 million capital increase, shareholder Integra Srl has committed to subscribe for 100,000 shares.

The countervalue of this commitment by the shareholder is EUR220,000.

Innovatec Spa, on the other hand, has subscribed for nearly 30 percent of the aucap, or 2.1 million shares for EUR827,000.

ESI's stock is down 0.9 percent at EUR2.13 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESI S.P.A. 0.00% 2.15 Real-time Quote.-12.96%
INNOVATEC S.P.A. -1.71% 1.382 Real-time Quote.-16.56%
All news about ESI S.P.A.
11:06aIntegra and Innovatec underwrite part of ESI's aucap
AN
04/20RBC Capital Markets Outlines Top-Performing Stocks In Canadian Oilfield Services Sector
MT
04/19ESI Group Enters Deal to Sell Systus Software to Framatome
MT
04/18ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Shedir Pharma on top; Il Fa..
AN
04/03ESI, production value grows in triple digits in 2022; up profit
AN
03/31ESI S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/30Easing Material Shortage in Manufacturing Lifts German Shares
MT
03/23Genkinn S.R.L. acquired a 29.53% stake in ESI S.p.A. from Innovatec S.p.A.
CI
03/08Mib at parity; Eurozone economy remains stable
AN
03/08Milan pink jersey before retail sales
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ESI S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25,2 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net income 2022 1,15 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
Net cash 2022 0,77 M 0,96 M 0,96 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,2 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart ESI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ESI S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,15 €
Average target price 4,00 €
Spread / Average Target 86,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Riccardo di Pietrogiacomo Co-Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Plocco Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Angelo Trementozzi Chief Financial Officer
Felice Egidi Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESI S.P.A.-12.96%16
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED21.98%5 897
XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.45.43%3 827
SUWEN ELECTRIC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.16.63%1 430
WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION-24.83%999
CADELER A/S14.11%817
