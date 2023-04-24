Integra and Innovatec underwrite part of ESI's aucap

(Alliance News) - ESI Spa has announced that with regard to the EUR2.8 million capital increase, shareholder Integra Srl has committed to subscribe for 100,000 shares.

The countervalue of this commitment by the shareholder is EUR220,000.

Innovatec Spa, on the other hand, has subscribed for nearly 30 percent of the aucap, or 2.1 million shares for EUR827,000.

ESI's stock is down 0.9 percent at EUR2.13 per share.

