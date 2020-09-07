Eskay Mining : Corporate Presentation - September 2020 0 09/07/2020 | 03:55pm EDT Send by mail :

Disclaimer The data contained herein is provided for information purposes only. Certain information has been compiled from sources believed to be reliable. No information in this presentation is to be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities. Some statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking and, therefore, involve uncertainties or risks that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such forward-looking statements include among other things, comments regarding mining and milling operations, mineral resource statements and exploration program performance. They may also include statements with respect to Eskay Mining's mineral discoveries, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, metal price volatility, economic and political events affecting metal supply and demand, fluctuations in mineralization grade, geological, technical, mining or processing problems, exploration programs and future results of exploration programs, future profitability and production, the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labour relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reader agrees to hold the Company and its subsidiaries, and their respective officers, employees and agents harmless against any claims for damages or cost or any loss of any kind arising out of the access to or use of this presentation or any information contained in or obtained through this presentation. Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources: These tables use the terms "Measured", "Indicated" and "Inferred" Resources. United States investors are advised that while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. United States investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources will ever be converted into Mineral Reserves. United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable. Charles J. Greig, M.Sc., P.Geo. is a qualified person as defined by NI43-101 and has reviewed the contents of this presentation. Capital Structure Capital Structure Company Tickers Closing Price (Sept 4,2020) 52 Week Trading Range TSXV:ESK/OTC:ESKYF/Frankfurt:KN7:GR $0.80 $0.08-$0.95 Shares Out (Basic) 140,699,535 Shares Out (FD) 168,622,449 Market Capitalization (Basic) $112.6M Market Capitalization (FD) $134.0MCash Options Warrants ~$3.0M 11.62M @ weighted avg exercise price of $0.177 and weighted avg expiration date of Oct 8, 2023 16.30M @ weighted avg exercise price of $0.471 and weighted avg expiration date of Feb 9,2022 12-Month Share Price Performance The Eskay Mining Team Hugh M. (Mac) Balkam President/CEO, Director Mr. Balkam was with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for 13 years, many of those involved in the investigation of stock market related fraud. In 1981, he resigned to become a financial consultant with a major brokerage firm, where he managed investments for retail clients. Since 2004, Mr. Balkam has been involved in raising venture capital and consulting for junior mining companies. Mr. Balkam joined the Board of Directors and became CEO of Eskay Mining Corp during the fourth quarter of 2009. He holds a BA from the University of Toronto. Carmelo Marrelli Chief Financial Officer Mr. Marrelli serves as the Corporation's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Marrelli is qualified as a Chartered Accountant and as a Certified General Accountant in Canada. In addition to acting as the Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Marrelli has been a principal of Marrelli Support Services Inc., a firm providing administration services to Canadian public companies, since February, 2009 and, prior to February, 2009, a partner with Marrelli & Drake Corporate Services (formerly Duguay & Ringler Corporate Services) (a firm providing administration services to Canadian public companies). Mr. Marrelli also serves as the Chief Financial Officer of several publicly-listed junior mining companies. Robert Myhill Director Mr. Myhill is a director of six privately held companies operating in transportation and venture capital in B.C., Alberta and Ontario. From 1991 until 2006, Mr. Myhill was the President of Canadian Investors Corporation, an investment company focused on financing corporate re-organizations. Mr. Myhill actively participated in directorship and management of the investee companies. From 1985 to 1991, he invested in and raised capital for small companies in Ontario. From 1976 to 1984, he was President of national companies within Southam Inc. and Jim Pattison Industries. J. Gordon McMehen Director In 2000, Mr. McMehen co-founded Conundrum Capital Corporation. From 1998 to 2000, Mr. McMehen served as Executive VP, Chief Operating Officer and director of Central Park Lodges Ltd., helping to manage one of North America's pre-eminent providers of seniors housing, long-term care and ancillary health care services. At the law firm of Gardiner Roberts, Mr. McMehen practiced corporate and commercial law from 1978 to 1998, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, corporate structure and finance. He acted as Managing Partner of the firm from 1994 to 1998. Dr. Quinton Hennigh Director/Technical Advisor Dr. Quinton Hennigh is an internationally-renown economic geologist, with over 25 years of exploration experience and expertise with major gold mining companies such as Homestake Mining Company, Newcrest Mining Limited, and Newmont Mining Corporation where he last served as senior research geologist in 2007. He has since made a number of significant gold discoveries for Canadian exploration companies such as the 5 million oz. Springpole alkaline gold deposit near Red Lake, Ontario, for Gold Canyon Resources, and the Rattlesnake Hills gold project for Evolving Gold. He is currently Chairman and President of Novo Resources Corporation, which he helped start in 2010. Tom Weis Director/Geophysicist Mr. Weis is a minerals exploration geophysicist with over 35 years of exploration experience working for both major and junior mining companies worldwide. These have included Exxon Minerals, Newmont and Normandy Poseidon. He has a broad background in precious, base metals and industrial mineral exploration including VMS, porphyry Cu, epithermal and Carlin style Au systems. He holds a B.Sc. In Geology and a M.Sc is Geophysics at Michigan Technological University. Charles Greig Technical Advisor Charlie Greig is a geologist with over thirty years of experience in the exploration industry. His main area of expertise is in geologic mapping, particularly as it applies to mineral exploration, and he has worked on exploration projects from grass-roots to development. rom 1976 to 1984, he was President Investment Opportunity  Eskay controls approximtely 52,600 hectares of highly prospective property in the Golden Triangle

 Very compelling structural setting which is host to many gold deposits in the area  Barrick's past producing Eskay Creek Mine

 Seabridge's KSM Project

 Pretium's Brucejack Mine

 Tudor Gold's Treaty Creek Project  Multiple under-explored precious metal-rich VMS prospects

 High-grade lode gold targets

 Copper-gold porphyry potential Eskay Mining - Jurisdiction  Surrounded by multiple world class deposits and prolific mineral systems

 Established, reliable procedures for obtaining permits  Paved Highway 37 north from Smithers

 New 287 kV power line

 2 nearby ports at Stewart B.C

 2 nearby regional airports and a local airstrip

 Access to regional workforce and supplies Property Overview 52,000 Ha land package in the Golden Triangle of British ColumbiaEskay Mining has 80/20 JV with Kirkland Lake Gold on the northern portion of the property (marked in yellow and blue) Eskay Mining controls 100% of the Corey Property (marked in red)Project is located along prolific N-S regional trend of VMS depositRecent reinterpretation of historic drilling at SIB indicates strong potential for discovery of extensions of the Eskay Creek VMS system Recent work at Corey has revealed multiple Eskay Creek style VMS targets Primary target type of Eskay Mining is precious metal rich VMS deposits located along geologic trend of the prolific Eskay Creek Mine. Eskay Creek mine: • Historic production of: o 3.3M oz Au and o 161M oz Ag

• Average grade of: o 45.57g/t Au and o 2,231 g/t Ag

The highest Au and Ag grades of ALL VMS deposits on earth A Precious Metal Rich VMS Camp Eskay Mining controls approximtely 85% of the local terrane considered prospective for Eskay Creek typeprecious metal rich VMS deposits The SIB/Lulu prospect is located in the northern half of Eskay Mining's tenements along geologic strike from the Eskay Creek deposit. Historic drilling encountered precious metal rich VMS footwall stringer style mineralization. High-grade stratiform potential has yet to be tested. Recent reinterpretation of 30 year old diamond drill core from TV/Jeff indicates both these propsects belong to a much larger scale VMS system in that area. Historic intercepts include assays over 1 opt Au. Prospects in the southern region appear to include both VMS and porphyry Cu-Au systems. The TET prospect appears to host footwall stringer mineralization yielding several historic assays of over 1% Ag. SIB/Lulu Prospect 80% Eskay Mining (20% Kirkland Lake) The SIB prospect is located in the northern half of Eskay Mining's tenements. • Extensive drilling completed by former JV-partner SSR Mining. Hole EK18-160 encounters high-grade stockwork feeder style mineralization (61.9 gpt Au over 1 m).

• SSR spent ~C$8M and drilled over 18,000 m during 2017 and 2018. Along geologic strike of Eskay Creek Deposit • Prospect is located within 8km of historic Eskay mine

• Prospect falls within the Coulter Creek Thrust Fault (CCTF) o Several Au - Ag occurrences over a strike length of 4km

Drilling within the CCTF foot wall revealed several zones of VMS stringer-style polymetallic mineralization SIB/Lulu Prospect - Geology Eskay Creek Mine and Eskay Mining's SIB prospect located along western limb of Eskay anticline Gold is hosted in contact mudstone at rhyolite-basalt contact Favorable geology continues along strike from Eskay Creek to SIB Previous drilling at SIB encountered Au-enriched stockwork feeder zone to VMS within footwall andesite and rhyolite • Targeted mudstone contact in footwall to Coulter Creek Thrust Fault in southern SIB SIB/Lulu Prospect - Historic Drilling Past drill programs indicated that the Lulu Zone likely holds a VMS-style deposit Highly encouraging historic drill results: • 14.4 g/t Au and 1,060 g/t Ag over 14.3m

• 10.8 g/t Au and 766 g/t Ag over 24.8m

• 2.13 g/t Au and 4.0 g/t Ag over 25.2m Hole EK18-160 returned the highest gold assays on the property outside of the Lulu Zone, grading 61.9 g/t over 1.0 m. EK18 -160 SIB Pr spect Lulu Zone SIB/Lulu Prospect - New Targeting Strategy Gold is hosted in contact mudstone at rhyolite-basalt contact Previous drilling was terminated at or before contact mudstone was intercepted, therefore the VMS potential has not fully been tested. New strategy considers the alteration associated with and morphology of VMS systems to re-focus targeting Three-dimensional modeling of geology has led to better understanding of local structural geology SIB/Lulu Prospect - 2020 Program Collect and use of geophysical data in combination with three-dimensional model of geology to target prospective Au-enriched zones along contact mudstone horizon. Undertake geophysical program targeting Au-rich stratiform style mineralization. Develop new drill targets to test for high-grade stratiform mineralization. SIB/Lulu Prospect - Southern SIB Three-dimensional modeling of geology has led to new interpretation of CCTF: • The Bowser Lake Group is in the hanging wall of the CCTF

• The contact mudstone is in the footwall to the CCTF This interpretation is consistent with: • The tectonic environment

• Drilling data

• Contacts delineated with surface mappingOpens up possibility of finding high-grade stratiform mineralization Eskay Mining - 100% Owned Corey Prospects 100%-owned by Eskay Mining Recent reinterpretation of the geology of the Corey prospects indicates many of these are VMS style deposits. Also evidence of porphyry Cu-Au systems like those at the adjacent KSM deposit. Eskay Mining's 2020 geophysical program has already yielded data indicating this region hosts numerous undrilled VMS style and porphyry targets. TV/Jeff TV/Jeff Emerging as a Priority 2020 Drill Target Historic diamond drill core from TV/Jeff was mischaracterized. Recent re-examination confirms that these prospects are both unequivocally VMS systems. Both occur at the important rhyolite/mudstone stratigraphic contact. At least two significant mineralized sulfide intervals have been identified. 2020 Skytem and IP work has identified multiple shallow conductive bodies, possibly massive sulfides, in close proximity to areas of historic drilling. Cumberland Cumberland Confirmed as VMS Like TV/Jeff, historic work in the Cumberland area mischaracterized mineralization as non-VMS. In fact, it is clearly VMS in nature. Given the broad extent of VMS mineralization across the 20 km between Cumberland and Eskay Creek, Eskay Mining has the view that there is strong potential for a significant discovery of precious metal rich VMS deposits. 2020 geophysical data will be utilized to define VMS drill targets. TET High-Grade TET - A High-Grade VMS Stringer Zone? Several historic rock chip samples from the TET prospect yielded very high-grade Ag assays, some +1%. Samples were rich in a silver mineral called tetrahedrite, a common mineral at the Eskay Creek deposit. Hand samples reveal textures matching VMS stringer style mineralization. Given its close proximity to the nearby Cumberland VMS system, mineralization discovered at TET may prove to be a VMS feeder zone. Eskay Mining is currently undertaking a focused field inspection of this important prospect on the basis it may become an important drill target. 22 For more information contact: Leo Karabelas, Investor RelationsLeo@fcir.ca +1 416 - 543 - 3120 Attachments Original document

