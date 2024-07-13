ESKAY MINING CORP. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS YEARS ENDED FEBRUARY 29, 2024 AND FEBRUARY 28, 2023 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

Independent Auditor's Report To the Shareholders of Eskay Mining Corporation Opinion We have audited the financial statements of Eskay Mining Corporation (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at February 29, 2024, February 28, 2023 and March 1, 2022, and the statements of loss and comprehensive loss, statements of cash flows and statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the years ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2023, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at February 29, 2024 and 2023, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Emphasis of matter We draw attention to Note 2 in the financial statements which describes that the financial statements as at February 28, 2023 and March 1, 2022 and for the year ended February 28, 2023 have been restated. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Material uncertainty related to going concern We draw attention to Note 1 in the financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss during the year ended February 29, 2024. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that material uncertainties exist that cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Page 1

Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Except for the matter described in the Material uncertainty related to going concern section, we have determined that there were no additional key audit matters to communicate in our report. Other information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion and Analysis. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Page 2

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risks of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. Page 3

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. The engagement partner of the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Nicole Louli. McGovern Hurley LLP Chartered Professional Accountants Licensed Public Accountants Toronto, Ontario June 26, 2024 Page 4

Eskay Mining Corp. Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) As at As at As at February 29, February 28, March 1, 2024 2023 2022 (note 2) (note 2) ASSETS Current assets $ 2,839,947 Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,024,574 $ 876,222 Amounts receivable (note 9) 977,571 1,526,514 842,063 Prepaid expenses and other deposits (note 3) 25,530 329,907 464,840 Total current assets 3,843,048 4,880,995 2,183,125 Non-current assets 99,503 Deposits (note 4) 94,303 94,303 Investment in associate (note 13) 1,896,156 5,690,302 6,091,409 Equipment (note 5) 213,649 175,015 112,135 Total assets $ 6,052,356 $ 10,840,615 $ 8,480,972 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Current liabilities $ 302,167 Amounts payable and other liabilities (note 11) $ 487,872 $ 615,454 Seabridge loan (notes 12) - 2,783,325 2,470,802 Total current liabilities 302,167 3,271,197 3,086,256 Non-current liabilities 76,917 Provision for reclamation (note 10) 71,414 66,310 Total liabilities 379,084 3,342,611 3,152,566 Shareholders' equity 113,693,197 Share capital (note 14) 113,693,197 95,982,395 Reserves (notes 15 & 16) 14,728,845 14,161,913 12,083,662 Accumulated deficit (122,748,770) (120,357,106) (102,737,651) Total shareholders' equity 5,673,272 7,498,004 5,328,406 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities $ 6,052,356 $ 10,840,615 $ 8,480,972 Nature of operations and going concern (note 1) Commitments and contingencies (note 20) Subsequent events (note 23) Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors: "Hugh M. (Mac) Balkam", Director "J. Gordon McMehen", Director The accompanying notes to the financial statements are an integral part of these statements. - 1 -

Eskay Mining Corp. Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Year ended Year ended February 29, February 28, 2024 2023 Operating expenses (note 2) $ 3,628,907 Exploration and evaluation expenditures (note 4) $ 12,641,682 General and administrative (note 18) 2,158,026 4,991,847 Total operating expenses (5,786,933) (17,633,529) Other items 38,860 Interest income 67,154 Gain on Seabridge loan termination (note 12) 2,783,325 - Amortization (note 5) (38,879) (31,671) Accretion (note 12) - (312,523) Sale of mineral claims 4,000,000 - Impairment of investment in associate (note 13) (3,331,019) - Loss from investment in associate (note 13) (461,142) (401,107) Gain on dilution of investment in associate (note 13) (1,985) - Income tax recovery - 44,082 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year $ (2,797,773) $ (18,267,594) Net loss per share - Basic and Diluted (note 17) $ (0.02) $ (0.10) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Basic and diluted (note 17) 183,617,123 177,469,488 The accompanying notes to the financial statements are an integral part of these statements. - 2 -

Eskay Mining Corp. Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Year ended Year ended February 29, February 28, 2024 2023 Operating activities (note 2) $ (2,797,773) Net loss for the year $ (18,267,594) Adjustments for: 973,041 Share-based payments (note 15) 3,425,349 Gain on seabridge loan termination (note 12) (2,783,325) - Amortization (note 5) 38,879 31,671 Accretion (notes 10 and 12) 5,503 317,627 Loss from investment in associate (note 13) 461,142 401,107 Loss on dilution of investment in associate (note 13) 1,985 - Impairment of investment in associate (note 13) 3,331,019 - Changes in non-cash working capital items: 548,943 Amounts receivable (684,451) Prepaid expenses and other deposits 138,072 134,933 Amounts payable and other liabilities (24,600) (127,583) Net cash used in operating activities (107,114) (14,768,941) Investing activity (77,513) Purchase of equipment (94,550) Net cash used in investing activities (77,513) (94,550) Financing activities - Proceeds from private placements (note 14) 7,000,002 Share issue costs - (114,124) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 765,100 Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 9,360,865 Net cash provided by financing activities - 17,011,843 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (184,627) 2,148,352 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 3,024,574 876,222 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 2,839,947 $ 3,024,574 Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,725,973 Cash $ 2,925,071 GIC $ 113,974 $ 99,503 The accompanying notes to the financial statements are an integral part of these statements. - 3 -

Eskay Mining Corp. Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Equity attributable to shareholders Share Accumulated capital Reserves deficit Total Balance, February 28, 2022 $ 95,982,395 $ 12,083,662 $ (102,576,546) $ 5,489,511 Restatement (note 2) - - (161,105) (161,105) Balance, February 28, 2022 $ 95,982,395 $ 12,083,662 $ (102,737,651) $ 5,328,406 Units issued through private placements (note 14(b)(i)) 7,000,002 - - 7,000,002 Share issue costs - cash (114,124) - - (114,124) Exercise of stock options (note 14(b)(ii)) 1,464,059 (698,959) - 765,100 Expiry of stock options - (648,139) 648,139 - Exercise of warrants (note 14(b)(iii)) 9,360,865 - - 9,360,865 Share-based payments (note 15) - 3,425,349 - 3,425,349 Net loss for the year - - (18,267,594) (18,267,594) Balance, February 28, 2023, restated (note 2) $113,693,197 $ 14,161,913 $(120,357,106) $ 7,498,004 Expiry of stock options - (31,081) 31,081 - Expiry of warrants - (375,028) 375,028 - Share-based payments (note 15) - 973,041 - 973,041 Net loss for the year - - (2,797,773) (2,797,773) Balance, February 29, 2024 $113,693,197 $ 14,728,845 $ (122,748,770) $ 5,673,272 The accompanying notes to the financial statements are an integral part of these statements. - 4 -