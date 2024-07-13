Eskay Mining Corp.

Management's Discussion & Analysis

Year Ended February 29, 2024

Discussion dated: June 26, 2024

Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. Please also refer to those risk factors referenced in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section below. Readers are cautioned that the above chart does not contain an exhaustive list of the factors or assumptions that may affect the forward-looking statements, and that the assumptions underlying such statements may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward- looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

Description of Business

The Company was incorporated under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act and continued November 2, 2010, under the Business Corporations Act of Ontario. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") (symbol "ESK") and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol "WKN 878985"). On July 9, 2020, the Company's common shares were approved for and started trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol (OTCQB: ESKYF). The Company is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. To date, the Company has not generated significant revenues from operations.

The Company has no revenues, so its ability to ensure continuing operations is dependent on the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, confirmation of its interest in the underlying mineral claims, and its ability to obtain necessary financing to complete the exploration activities, development, if they are proven successful, and future profitable production.

Eskay's goal is to deliver superior returns to shareholders by concentrating on the exploration of its existing properties. The Company currently plans to focus on its material properties, as set out below under "Mineral Property Interests".

The Company will continue to attempt to raise capital to meet its ongoing operating activities.

Outlook and Economic Conditions

The Company is a Canadian base and precious metal exploration company, focused on exploring its current property interests, and on acquisitions of other mineral exploration properties, should such acquisitions be consistent with its objectives and acquisition criteria. The Company currently has operations in the Province of British Columbia, Canada. The Company's financial success will be dependent upon the extent to which it can make discoveries and on the economic viability of any such discoveries. The development of such assets may take years to complete and the resulting income, if any, is difficult to determine with any certainty. To date, the Company has not produced any revenues. The sales value of any minerals discovered by the Company is largely dependent upon factors beyond its control, such as the market value of the commodities produced.

There are significant uncertainties regarding the prices of base and precious metal and the availability of equity financing for the purposes of exploration and evaluation. The future performance of the Company is largely tied to the successful exploration, discovery and eventual development of its property interests, if they are proven successful, and other prospective business opportunities and the overall financial markets. Financial markets are likely to be volatile, reflecting ongoing concerns about the stability of the global economy. However, recently, equity markets in Canada have showed signs of improvement, with equities increasing significantly during this period. Strong equity markets are favourable conditions for completing a financing, public merger or acquisition transaction.