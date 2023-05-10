Capita counts costs of cyber attack

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Wednesday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

888 Holdings PLC, up 2.0% at 79.95 pence, 12-month range 50.50p-220.00p. In the last 12-months, the online betting and gaming company's stock is down 57%. However in the last month, the stock has climbed by 36%. On May 5, JPMorgan raises 888 Holdings price target to 180p from 165p.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Esken Ltd, down 7.7% at 4.80p, 12-month range 4.41p-11.40p. The aviation services and renewable energy group's shares are down 6.8% so far in 2023, and in the last 12 months, shares are down 47%. It reported a loss in the first half of its financial year that ended February 28. In early March, it put its renewables division and aviation unit Southend Airport up for sale. The London-based firm, which announced a strategic review back in November, said a break-up will be the best way to secure the long-term potential of its business units.

Capita PLC, down 2.3% at 33.52p, 12-month range 21.70p-44.92p. The outsourcing company expects to incur exceptional costs of about GBP15 million to GBP20 million associated with the cyber attack that it recently suffered. The incident, announced by the business service provider on April 3, predominantly blocked employees' access to internal Microsoft Office 365 applications. The costs comprise specialist professional fees, recovery and remediation costs, and investment to reinforce Capita’s cyber security environment. Capita has taken steps to ensure the integrity, safety and security of its IT infrastructure to underpin its client service commitments, it says. The company adds that underlying trading performance remains in line with expectations.

