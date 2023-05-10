Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Esken Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STOB   GB00B03HDJ73

ESKEN LIMITED

(STOB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:08:45 2023-05-10 am EDT
4.800 GBX   -7.69%
05:16aCapita counts costs of cyber attack
AN
03/17Embattled Amigo hits 12-month low
AN
03/02Esken's Southend Airport and renewables unit up for sale
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capita counts costs of cyber attack

05/10/2023 | 05:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Wednesday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

888 Holdings PLC, up 2.0% at 79.95 pence, 12-month range 50.50p-220.00p. In the last 12-months, the online betting and gaming company's stock is down 57%. However in the last month, the stock has climbed by 36%. On May 5, JPMorgan raises 888 Holdings price target to 180p from 165p.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Esken Ltd, down 7.7% at 4.80p, 12-month range 4.41p-11.40p. The aviation services and renewable energy group's shares are down 6.8% so far in 2023, and in the last 12 months, shares are down 47%. It reported a loss in the first half of its financial year that ended February 28. In early March, it put its renewables division and aviation unit Southend Airport up for sale. The London-based firm, which announced a strategic review back in November, said a break-up will be the best way to secure the long-term potential of its business units.

----------

Capita PLC, down 2.3% at 33.52p, 12-month range 21.70p-44.92p. The outsourcing company expects to incur exceptional costs of about GBP15 million to GBP20 million associated with the cyber attack that it recently suffered. The incident, announced by the business service provider on April 3, predominantly blocked employees' access to internal Microsoft Office 365 applications. The costs comprise specialist professional fees, recovery and remediation costs, and investment to reinforce Capita’s cyber security environment. Capita has taken steps to ensure the integrity, safety and security of its IT infrastructure to underpin its client service commitments, it says. The company adds that underlying trading performance remains in line with expectations.

----------

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
888 HOLDINGS PLC 1.87% 79.75 Delayed Quote.-9.89%
CAPITA PLC -2.00% 33.7498 Delayed Quote.41.47%
ESKEN LIMITED -7.69% 4.8 Delayed Quote.1.96%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.53% 307 Delayed Quote.28.01%
All news about ESKEN LIMITED
05:16aCapita counts costs of cyber attack
AN
03/17Embattled Amigo hits 12-month low
AN
03/02Esken's Southend Airport and renewables unit up for sale
AN
03/02Esken Ltd to Explore Sale of Aviation Business, Primarily London Southend Airport
CI
02/02Esken cuts earnings guidance due to unplanned outages
AN
02/02Esken lowers outlook on customer outages
AN
01/17Esken signs easyJet to multi-year London Southend Airport agreement
AN
01/17National World proposes maiden dividend
AN
01/17Stocks in the red as inflation slashes UK wages
AN
01/17Esken Limited Announces Airline Agreement with easyJet
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 117 M 148 M 148 M
Net income 2023 -31,7 M -40,0 M -40,0 M
Net Debt 2023 284 M 359 M 359 M
P/E ratio 2023 -2,57x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 53,1 M 67,0 M 67,0 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
EV / Sales 2024 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 727
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart ESKEN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Esken Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESKEN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,20 GBX
Average target price 13,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 160%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lewis Ian Girdwood CFO, Executive Director-Aviation & Director
David James Buchanan Shearer Executive Chairman
John Arthur Cawrey Director-Information Technology
Nicholas Anthony Dilworth COO, Executive Director-Renewables & Director
John D. Coombs Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESKEN LIMITED1.96%67
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-46.88%2 236
NEL ASA1.88%2 229
GREEN PLAINS INC.-2.59%1 768
CROPENERGIES AG-19.97%996
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.-15.06%854
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer