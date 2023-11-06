THIS DOCUMENT AND ANY ACCOMPANYING DOCUMENTS ARE IMPORTANT AND REQUIRE YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent ﬁnancial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent ﬁnancial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended, if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised independent ﬁnancial adviser.

If you sell or otherwise transfer, or have sold or otherwise transferred, all your Ordinary Shares in Esken Limited, please forward this document, together with any accompanying documents, as soon as possible to the purchaser or the transferee, or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee. If you receive this document as a purchaser or transferee from another person, please contact the Company registrar for a proxy form using the contact details on page 9 (Directors, Company Secretary, Registered Ofﬁce and Advisers) of this document. If you sell or have sold or otherwise transferred only part of your holding of Ordinary Shares, you should retain these documents and consult the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected. However, neither this document nor any accompanying documents should be released, published, distributed, forwarded or transmitted, in whole or in part, in, into or from any jurisdiction in which to do so would constitute a breach of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

Any person (including, without limitation, custodians, nominees and trustees) who may have a contractual or legal obligation or may otherwise intend to forward this document to any jurisdiction outside the United Kingdom should seek appropriate advice before taking any such action. The distribution of this document and any accompanying documents into jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law. Any person not in the United Kingdom into whose possession this document and any accompanying documents come should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This document should be read as a whole, together with any information incorporated by reference. Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of the Company, which is set out in Part 1 (Letter from the Chairman of Esken Limited) of this document and which contains a unanimous recommendation from the Board that you vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting referred to below. Your attention is also drawn to the risk factors which are set out in Part 3 (Risk Factors) of this document.

ESKEN LIMITED

(Incorporated and registered under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 39117)

Proposed disposal of Esken Renewables Limited

and

Proposed transfer from Premium Listing to Standard Listing

and

Proposals relating to the remuneration of certain directors

Circular to Shareholders

and

Notice of General Meeting

Notice of a general meeting of the Company, to be held at the ofﬁces of the Company, Third ﬂoor, 15 Stratford Place, London, England W1C 1BE at 9.30 a.m. on 24 November 2023, is set out at the end of this document. Whether or not you intend to be present at the General Meeting, you are asked to submit a proxy vote by no later than 9.30 a.m. on 22 November 2023 (or, in the case of an adjournment, not later than 48 hours before the time ﬁxed for the holding of the adjourned meeting (excluding any part of a day which is non-working)).

Shareholders should submit a proxy form electronically by accessing the Company registrar's website at www.signalshares. com. Alternatively, you can vote via the LinkVote+ app, Proxymity, or CREST (refer to the notes to the Notice of General Meeting). Instead of voting online, Shareholders may request a hard copy form of proxy directly from the Company registrar, Link Group, by email at