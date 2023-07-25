Esken Ltd - Widnes, England-based infrastructure, aviation and energy company - Chief Financial Officer Lewis Girwood resigns, effective immediately. Chief Operating Officer & Director of Renewables Nick Dilworth to replace Girdwood as CFO, after company said it "did not feel that it was appropriate to look to the external market to replace Girdwood". Dilworth has served on the board since 2018. Executive Chair David Shearer says: "On behalf of the board I would like to thank Lewis for all of his efforts over the last four years as CFO. This period has been a very difficult one for the group and he has played a key role in ensuring that we navigated the many challenges that we have faced."

Current stock price: 3.06 pence, down 5.1%

12-month change: down 60%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

