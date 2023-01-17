Esken signs easyJet to multi-year London Southend Airport agreement

(Alliance News) - Esken Ltd on Tuesday said it signed a multi-year agreement with low-cost airline easyJet PLC to operate from London Southend Airport.

Esken is a London-based aviation services and renewable energy group.

The news comes as easyJet on Tuesday also confirmed it will operate a new route from London Southend to Amsterdam, with flights up to four times per week from May 24, departing on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday throughout the summer months.

Amsterdam will be the fourth destination which easyJet now serves from London Southend, alongside Malaga and Majorca in Spain and Faro in Portugal, according to Esken.

easyJet also announced up to an additional four flights a week to Faro.

Esken said the addition of the new route and increased frequencies to Faro means easyJet will now operate up to 18 weekly departures this summer, up 30% from last summer.

"The partnership agreement demonstrates that our offering is resonating with our airline customer and is an endorsement of London Southend Airport's proposition," said Lewis Girdwood, Esken's executive director for Aviation.

"The agreement allows easyJet to develop its network and capacity at London Southend Airport over the coming years and the announcement of a new route to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport is another step toward rebuilding our capacity."

London Southend Airport, east of London, has proven routes, cost-effective operations, and a growing catchment area, Girdwood asserted. Passengers can be off the plane and at Liverpool Street station in central London in about an hour.

Shares in Esken were up 5.6% to 5.49 pence each in London on Tuesday morning, while shares in easyJet were down 1.7% to 434.25p each.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.