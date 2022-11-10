IN BRIEF: Esken mulls sale of operations business on widened losses

Esken Ltd - London-based aviation services and renewable energy company - On Wednesday, says it is due to begin a strategic review, which will consider the possibility of selling its entire operations business in light of slow financial recovery.

Executive Chair David Shearer says: "As a board we have decided to initiate an updated strategic review of our operating businesses. This review will consider all options for the operating businesses and may conclude that it is in the best interests of all stakeholders to progress a sale or partial sale of one or both of the Renewables or Aviation divisions to secure the long term potential of these businesses and deliver value for Esken shareholders."

Current stock price: closed at 5.70 pence on Wednesday

12-month change: down 58%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

