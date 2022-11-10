Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Esken Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STOB   GB00B03HDJ73

ESKEN LIMITED

(STOB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-09 am EST
5.700 GBX   -8.65%
02:42aIN BRIEF: Esken mulls sale of operations business on widened losses
AN
11/09EARNINGS SUMMARY: Tracsis declares dividend; Esken trims guidance
AN
11/09Esken : Interim Results Statement 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Esken mulls sale of operations business on widened losses

11/10/2022 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Esken Ltd - London-based aviation services and renewable energy company - On Wednesday, says it is due to begin a strategic review, which will consider the possibility of selling its entire operations business in light of slow financial recovery.

Executive Chair David Shearer says: "As a board we have decided to initiate an updated strategic review of our operating businesses. This review will consider all options for the operating businesses and may conclude that it is in the best interests of all stakeholders to progress a sale or partial sale of one or both of the Renewables or Aviation divisions to secure the long term potential of these businesses and deliver value for Esken shareholders."

Current stock price: closed at 5.70 pence on Wednesday

12-month change: down 58%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about ESKEN LIMITED
02:42aIN BRIEF: Esken mulls sale of operations business on widened losses
AN
11/09EARNINGS SUMMARY: Tracsis declares dividend; Esken trims guidance
AN
11/09Esken : Interim Results Statement 2022
PU
11/09Esken : Interim Results Presentation 2022
PU
11/09Esken : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 2022
PU
11/09Earnings Flash (ESKN.L) ESKEN LIMITED Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP58.1M
MT
09/20Irremediable Mistakes
AQ
09/19Esken Limited(LSE:ESKN) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/04Case Law Updates - August 2022
AQ
06/13Esken : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 113 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 278 M 317 M 317 M
P/E ratio 2023 -2,48x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 58,2 M 66,4 M 66,4 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
EV / Sales 2024 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 727
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart ESKEN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Esken Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESKEN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,70 GBX
Average target price 17,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 207%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lewis Ian Girdwood CFO, Executive Director-Aviation & Director
David James Buchanan Shearer Executive Chairman
John Cawrey Director-Information Technology
Nicholas Anthony Dilworth COO, Executive Director-Renewables & Director
John D. Coombs Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESKEN LIMITED-59.69%66
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG32.84%5 103
NEL ASA-15.15%1 912
GREEN PLAINS INC.-9.44%1 867
CROPENERGIES AG22.84%1 320
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.16.82%1 131