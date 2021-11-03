Interim Results Presentation 2021

Key takeaways
Improved financial performance and clear strategy
Strong recovery in Stobart Energy with EBITDA up 279.1% to £9.1m
-
Market conditions returning towards pre-COVID-19 levels
-
Improvements in waste wood supply, gate fee pricing and plant availability
Aviation EBITDA improved by 181.4% during the period to £762k
-
Positive contribution from the Global Logistics Operation, continued cost management and the receipt of one-off transaction payments
Successful completion of capital raise and refinancing; the Group is well funded with £90.5m of liquidity at the half year - ahead of management expectations
Carlyle transaction demonstrates long-term value of LSA
LSA continues to retain £19.7m of ring-fenced cash
Clear management structure delivers consistency and stability
-
David Shearer will remain as Executive Chairman
-
Lewis Girdwood CFO will take on the additional role as Executive Director - Aviation with main board responsibility for that division
-
Nick Dilworth COO will take on the additional role of Executive Director - Energy with main board responsibility for that business
-
David Blackwood will become Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.