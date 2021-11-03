Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Esken Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STOB   GB00B03HDJ73

ESKEN LIMITED

(STOB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/02 12:35:03 pm
12.8 GBX   -1.54%
03:12aInterim Results Statement 2021
PU
03:12aInterim Results Presentation 2021
PU
08/09Esken Estimates Ryanair's Southend Base Closure Could Hit Ebitda by GBP1.4 Million in Fiscal Year 2023
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interim Results Presentation 2021

11/03/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim results presentation

Simplified business delivering improved financial performance and positioned for growth

3 November 2021

Agenda

  1. Key takeaways
  2. Interim results
  3. Energy
  4. Aviation
  5. Conclusions

2

Key takeaways

Improved financial performance and clear strategy

Strong recovery in Stobart Energy with EBITDA up 279.1% to £9.1m

  • Market conditions returning towards pre-COVID-19 levels
  • Improvements in waste wood supply, gate fee pricing and plant availability

Aviation EBITDA improved by 181.4% during the period to £762k

  • Positive contribution from the Global Logistics Operation, continued cost management and the receipt of one-off transaction payments

Successful completion of capital raise and refinancing; the Group is well funded with £90.5m of liquidity at the half year - ahead of management expectations

Carlyle transaction demonstrates long-term value of LSA

LSA continues to retain £19.7m of ring-fenced cash

Clear management structure delivers consistency and stability

  • David Shearer will remain as Executive Chairman
  • Lewis Girdwood CFO will take on the additional role as Executive Director - Aviation with main board responsibility for that division
  • Nick Dilworth COO will take on the additional role of Executive Director - Energy with main board responsibility for that business
  • David Blackwood will become Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director

3

Esken strategic priorities

Drive EBITDA profitability

Develop profitable

Focus on efficiencies and

Manage balance

and broaden the Stobart

commercial passenger and

cost control

sheet and liquidity

Energy offering

logistics operations

The disposal of non-core assets remains in line with management plans and Esken is working effectively to

minimise legacy issues, allowing management to focus on creating value within the core business.

4

ESG

Environmental

Social

Governance

Scope 3

Charity partnerships

Structure

The business has been collecting data to report on

Fundraising and volunteering has been taking

The new governance structure is in place and

Scope 3 data and will report Scope 1-3 at the end

place throughout the year.

embedded into the business with visibility at Board

of the financial year.

and Audit Committee level.

TCFD

Education outreach programmes

KPIs

Esken will report its financial disclosure on climate

Our colleagues have been supporting local schools

The development of KPIs for the Executive Team

change in April 2022 - ahead of government

with careers fairs and mentoring programmes.

and Division Boards will be agreed later this year.

requirements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Esken Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 07:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ESKEN LIMITED
03:12aInterim Results Statement 2021
PU
03:12aInterim Results Presentation 2021
PU
08/09Esken Estimates Ryanair's Southend Base Closure Could Hit Ebitda by GBP1.4 Million in F..
DJ
08/06Ryanair to Exit London Southend Airport Base, Esken Says
DJ
07/28ESKEN : Implementation Agreement
PU
07/28ESKEN LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.14 GBP for 8 existing shares
FA
07/20ESKEN : Annual Report 2021
PU
07/20ESKEN : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
07/13ESKEN : AGM User Guide
PU
06/30Earnings Flash (ESKN.L) ESKEN LIMITED Posts FY21 Loss GBX-28.81
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 107 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2022 -40,1 M -54,6 M -54,6 M
Net Debt 2022 227 M 309 M 309 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 131 M 178 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 344
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart ESKEN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Esken Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESKEN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,80 GBX
Average target price 30,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lewis Ian Girdwood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David James Buchanan Shearer Executive Chairman
Nicholas Anthony Dilworth Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
John D. Coombs Independent Non-Executive Director
Ginny Pulbrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESKEN LIMITED-50.86%178
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG130.46%5 067
ITM POWER PLC-5.62%3 836
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-5.75%3 353
NEL ASA-33.55%3 345
GREEN PLAINS INC.195.67%2 089