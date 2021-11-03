Interim Results Statement 2021 11/03/2021 | 03:12am EDT Send by mail :

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. 3 November 2021 Esken Limited ("Esken" or the "Group") Results for the six months ended 31 August 2021 Simplified business delivering improved financial performance and positioned for growth Esken Limited, the aviation and renewable energy group, today announces its unaudited interim results for the six months to 31 August 2021. David Shearer, Executive Chairman of Esken said, "We are pleased to report an improved financial performance and are executing our focused strategy to deliver long term growth. Following the successful completion of the capital raise and refinancing the Group has £90.5m of liquidity available to it at the half year - ahead of management expectations. As previously indicated, Stobart Energy has had a strong start to the year with profitability and cash generation improving significantly and returning to pre COVID-19 levels. Improving gate fees and increased wood supply from the construction sector gives us confidence we should reach £18-20m of EBITDA in FY22 after Group recharges. Continued global logistics income coupled with the long term strategic partnership with Carlyle provides LSA with optionality to focus on securing the right commercial airline agreements for Esken's shareholders. LSA continues to progress positive discussions with airline partners and is confident in its offering including its cost efficient operating base, proven routes, award winning passenger experience and proximity to London." Financial highlights Positive EBITDA from our two core operating divisions, increasing from £1.5m in the six months ended 31 August 2020 to £9.9m, driven by a strong performance at Stobart Energy and management of costs and £3.5m of one off receipts within the Aviation businesses.

Loss for the period of £6.4m compared to a loss of £88.1m for the six months ended 31 August 2020. The comparator period includes £73.0m of losses associated to discontinued businesses (Stobart Air, Propius and Stobart Rail & Civils).

The £6.4m total loss during the period reflects £5.6m of positive EBITDA and a tax contribution of £9.0m, £10.1m of depreciation and an increase in net financing costs from £2.4m to £8.0m.

Completed refinancing that included strategic funding in relation to LSA together with a new working capital facility and equity raise. This enabled Esken to repay all outstanding bank debt and will allow the business to meet its ongoing working capital requirements , whilst underpinning the business plan going forward. The management of costs associated with Stobart Air, following its liquidation in June 2021, and Propius, and work to dispose of the £39m portfolio of non-core assets remain in line with management expectations.

whilst underpinning the business plan going forward. £90.5m of liquidity available at the half year, ahead of management expectations set out at the time of the refinancing, including £19.7m of ring-fenced cash in LSA, and a £20m undrawn Revolving Credit Facility, supported by a continued focus on tight cost control. 1 £'m 2021 2020 % change Revenue by division Aviation 12.9 13.5 (4.0%) Energy 38.1 33.2 14.8% Revenue for two core operating divisions 51.0 46.7 9.2% Investments and Non-Strategic infrastructure 0.3 0.8 (61.7%) Group central and eliminations 0.4 0.5 (39.3%) Total revenue 51.7 48.0 7.7% EBITDA by division Aviation 0.8 (0.9) 181.4% Energy 9.1 2.4 279.1% EBITDA for two core operating divisions 9.9 1.5 573.1% Investments and Non-Strategic infrastructure (0.5) (0.8) 31.9% Group central and eliminations (3.8) (4.5) 16.2% Total EBITDA 5.6 (3.8) 246.6% Loss before tax (12.5) (16.1) 21.9% Discontinued operations, net of tax (2.9) (73.0) 96.0% Loss for the period (6.4) (88.1) 92.7% Non-cash loss on acquisition of Stobart Air and Propius - (14.3) - Net debt - excluding IFRS 16 (123.4) (89.2) (38.4%) Net debt - total (230.0) (223.7) 2.8% Cash and undrawn banking facilities 90.5 119.1 24.0% Energy • Stobart Energy experienced a strong financial recovery in line with management expectations at the time of the Company's refinancing. Revenue is up 14.8% to £38.1m and EBITDA is up 279.1% to £9.1m with market conditions returning to pre-COVID-19 levels as expected, with improvements in waste wood supply, gate fee pricing and plant availability. • It supplied 706k tonnes of biomass fuel to energy plant customers during the period, representing a 14.5% increase in volumes compared to the six months ended 31 August 2020. • Stobart Energy has continued to deliver on its biomass plant supply contracts whilst navigating market challenges, including the well-publicised HGV driver shortage. Aviation Passenger numbers reduced by 63.2% to 46k during the period with the airport delaying a restart in commercial passenger operations to the start of Summer flying in April 2022, allowing the airport to minimise costs and cash burn during the traditionally quieter Winter period.

Despite the market backdrop and the global retraction in airline operations, EBITDA improved by 181.4% during the period to £762k. This reflects the performance from the global logistics operation, continued cost management including a reduction in airline marketing support, and £3.5m of one off receipts associated with Connect Airways and the conclusion of its partnership with Teesside International Airport.

LSA continues to retain £19.7m of ring-fenced cash following the completion of Esken's refinancing in July 2021. 2 ESG progress Esken has put in place a new ESG governance structure to provide performance visibility at Board and Audit Committee levels. ESG performance KPIs for the Executive Team and Division Boards will be agreed ahead of the new financial year.

Esken is collecting data to enable it to report on Scope 1-3 environmental data at the time of its full year results, when it also intends to report on financial disclosure on climate change ahead of government requirements.

1-3 environmental data at the time of its full year results, when it also intends to report on financial disclosure on climate change ahead of government requirements. Esken's divisions have each appointed charity partners for the year and are organising a series of fundraising events. Esken colleagues have also been supporting local schools with careers fairs and mentoring programmes. Board and Senior Management changes Esken also announces today an updated management structure which follows the resignation of Warwick Brady as Chief Executive Officer in February 2021. The Board has carefully considered the leadership requirements of the business given the simplified structure of the Group with two core operating divisions and has consulted with a number of its major shareholders. It has been decided to retain the existing structure with some amendment to responsibilities. David Shearer will remain as Executive Chairman with responsibility for stakeholder management, execution of strategy and executive leadership. Lewis Girdwood, CFO, will take on the additional role as Executive Director - Aviation with main board responsibility for that division. Nick Dilworth, COO, will take on the additional role of Executive Director - Energy with main board responsibility for that business, in addition to his Executive responsibility for ESG. The changes have the support of major shareholders and the Board believe it is in the best interests of investors. In order to maintain strong corporate governance, David Blackwood will become Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director so that the Board and shareholders have a point of reference independent from the Chairman. These changes take effect immediately. Outlook Stobart Energy has had a strong start to the year and Esken is now able to provide guidance for FY22. Esken anticipates Stobart Energy will achieve EBITDA in the range of £18-20m after Group recharges based on the expectation it will maintain a supply run rate of 1.5m tonnes, normalised winter gate fees and that the plants that we supply do not experience any further unplanned outages. Esken further anticipates that Stobart Energy is well placed to build on the FY22 outlook as it continues to improve profitability. The easing of travel restrictions due to the successful roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination programme means the outlook for aviation is becoming more positive. Whilst we do not expect to see any pick-up in activity during the traditionally quiet Winter season, the Group remains focused on a steady improvement in passenger numbers from the Summer season 2022, which commences in April 2022. LSA has £19.7m of ring fenced cash to support its development through to a cash positive position, which is targeted for FY24. 3 Conference call details The Group will provide a live presentation relating to its results via the Investor Meet Company platform at 9:30am BST today. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Esken via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/esken-limited/register-investor.Investors who already follow Esken on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. Divisional Review Energy Stobart Energy sources waste wood from third party suppliers such as construction businesses and household waste and recycling centres. It charges these suppliers a gate fee for taking the waste wood, which is priced below the cost of sending the waste wood to landfill; the other viable alternative for disposing of waste wood, which results in the release of harmful methane into the atmosphere. It then stores that waste wood before processing it in to biomass fuel. It supplies that biomass fuel, along with waste wood processed by third parties and virgin wood supplied via managed woodlands and other sustainable sources, to biomass plant customers. Those plants use the fuel to generate renewable energy and pay Stobart Energy for the wood it supplies to them, based on long term, RPI linked contracts. The business has experienced a strong recovery in market conditions. The availability of waste wood has increased significantly compared to the same period during the first lockdown. The construction industry, which generates the majority of the UK's waste wood, has remained open and has also been catching up with the lost construction activity experienced at the start of the pandemic. This has allowed Stobart Energy to utilise its significant storage capacity to manage supply dynamics toward higher gate fee pricing levels during the key Summer period. Higher gate fee prices, alongside improved plant performance and a reduction in unplanned plant outages, has resulted in a significantly improved financial performance. The Energy division supplied 706k tonnes of biomass fuel to energy plant customers during the period, representing a 14.5% increase in volumes compared to the six months ended 31 August 2020. This increase in supply, coupled with improved gate fee income and plant availability led to revenue increasing by 14.8% to £38.1m and EBITDA increasing by 279.1% to £9.1m. Stobart Energy is focused on optimising productivity throughout the business as it seeks to maintain sustainable profitability. The foundation for this has been to embed a 'solutions' mindset and shifted the focus of team performance, as well as the development and empowerment of its senior leadership team. It has placed significant focus on its biomass plant customer relationships, and strengthened its relationships with key partners. The majority of the capital expenditure required to maintain its supply chain has already been invested and the infrastructure is now well established, with only fleet replacement financing required in order to maintain its core business. Attention has therefore turned to maximising return on capital and delivering strong cost discipline and cash management. Stobart Energy has reduced head count where necessary, and installed daily cashflow management and forecasting, as well as tight customer collection management controls. 4 The key driver of Stobart Energy's profitability is to manage the risks that can impact margins. Ultimately, Stobart Energy is a services business managing waste wood supply and demand dynamics across the UK. The key is to utilise its six strategically located storage sites to aggregate supply and manage gate fee pricing. Stobart Energy is exposed to various cost inflation risks, and is addressing expected price increases for red diesel and the HGV driver shortage. Stobart Energy actively mitigates these cost exposures, while benefitting from long-term RPI linked supply contracts. Given the steps taken to manage risks and optimise its team, infrastructure and cash management, Stobart Energy is now on a fundamentally stable footing. This in turn has allowed Esken to reinstate market guidance for this business. It is anticipated that Stobart Energy will achieve EBITDA in the range of £18-20m after Group recharges based on the expectation it will maintain a supply run rate of 1.5m tonnes, achieve normalised winter gate fees and that the plants that we supply do not experience any further unplanned outages. Esken further anticipates that Stobart Energy is well placed to build on the FY22 outlook as it continues to develop profitability. Aviation The aviation sector continues to experience immense challenges. Throughout the majority of the period under review travel restrictions have limited people's ability to travel with confidence. While restrictions have started to ease, we are now entering the traditionally quieter Winter flying season. In order to manage these challenges, airlines have retrenched to their previously established bases. The restrictions on travelling to long haul destinations have also freed up slots at Heathrow and Gatwick and these have been taken up by low cost, short haul operators on a short term basis. This retrenchment to core bases and utilisation of previous long haul slots is not expected to last. Airline fleets are expected to grow again with the delivery of aircraft ordered pre-pandemic and airlines will seek cost effective opportunities to establish long term bases with access to peak time slots in defined catchment areas. This will create an opportunity for LSA, which offers a cost effective base, peak time slots and access to a growing East London catchment. While those opportunities provide confidence for the future, the challenges brought about by COVID- 19 and the resulting impact on travel led to passenger numbers declining 63.2% to 46k. In order to manage the impact of this, LSA made use of the Government's furlough scheme and maintained tight cost control. The airport's capital expenditure plans are being managed to match a recovery in passenger demand. The airport is managing to minimise costs and cash burn at the airport as it prepares to recommence commercial passenger operations in April 2022. The airport will continue to benefit from global logistics income through the Winter period. That operation has been affected by Brexit and its impact on border controls. This has led to a reduction in aircraft turns. However, flight volumes are expected to maintain a generally positive trend over the medium term as Brexit-related border controls begin to normalise. The combination of reduced passenger numbers, partially offset by global logistics income and tight cost management, meant that the airport made an EBITDA loss. However, the division as a whole made a £762k EBITDA profit, up 181.4% on the same period last year. This performance was a result of profit contributions from the airport's hotel, the solar farm and Stobart Aviation Services. The main contributors to that EBITDA profit however were a result of £3.5m of one off receipts associated with Connect Airways and the conclusion of its partnership with Teesside International Airport. Though passenger airport operations are currently paused, it is important to ensure LSA is well placed to rebound quickly for the Summer season 2022. While the majority of capital expenditure has been 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

