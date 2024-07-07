ESKER : Nombre de droits de vote et actions composant le capital social

07 Jul 2024 21:48 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

ESKER S.A.

NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL
janv-24 févr-24 mars-24 avr-24 mai-24 juin-24
Nombre d'actions composant le capital 6040120 6041500 6043471 6046106 6047968 6068727
Nombre d'actions propres 143781 143745 143305 143987 143685 143877
Nombre total de droits de vote théorique 7074997 7072552 7071308 7067296 7116950 7141295
Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable 6931216 6928807 6928003 6923309 6973265 6997419


Pièce jointe

  • Esker-Droit_de_vote_et_actions_capital_0624

Source

ESKER

Provider

GlobeNewswire

Company Name

ESKER

ISIN

FR0000035818

Symbol

ALESK

Market

Euronext Growth

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Esker SA published this content on 07 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2024 19:52:06 UTC.