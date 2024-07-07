ESKER : Nombre de droits de vote et actions composant le capital social

Esker specializes in the design and publishing of software for connectivity, automatic faxing, and electronic distribution of paper support materials and connectivity. The group's activity is organized around three product families: - software for electronic distribution of paper support materials; - faxing software (No. 3 worldwide); - connectivity software (No. 1 in Europe): for immediate, secure access to the company's centralized data. Net sales break down by source of income between sales of services (98%), updating and maintenance contracts (1.8%), and licenses (0.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (36.5%), America (41.1%), the United Kingdom (6.1%), Germany (4.8%), Spain (3.6%), Australia (3.3%), Asia (2.5%), Italy (1.8%) and Benelux (0.3%).

Sector Software