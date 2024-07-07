ESKER : Nombre de droits de vote et actions composant le capital social

07 Jul 2024 21:48 CEST
ESKER S.A.
|NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL
|janv-24
|févr-24
|mars-24
|avr-24
|mai-24
|juin-24
|Nombre d'actions composant le capital
|6040120
|6041500
|6043471
|6046106
|6047968
|6068727
|Nombre d'actions propres
|143781
|143745
|143305
|143987
|143685
|143877
|Nombre total de droits de vote théorique
|7074997
|7072552
|7071308
|7067296
|7116950
|7141295
|Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable
|6931216
|6928807
|6928003
|6923309
|6973265
|6997419
Pièce jointe
- Esker-Droit_de_vote_et_actions_capital_0624
ESKER
GlobeNewswire
ESKER
FR0000035818
ALESK
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Esker SA published this content on 07 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2024 19:52:06 UTC.