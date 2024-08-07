ESKER : Nombre de droits de vote et actions composant le capital social

07 Aug 2024 20:42 CEST

ESKER S.A.

NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL
févr-24 mars-24 avr-24 mai-24 juin-24 juil-24
Nombre d'actions composant le capital 6041500 6043471 6046106 6047968 6068727 6069762
Nombre d'actions propres 143745 143305 143987 143685 143877 143164
Nombre total de droits de vote théorique 7072552 7071308 7067296 7116950 7141295 7119702
Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable 6928807 6928003 6923309 6973265 6997419 6976538


  • Esker-Droit_de_vote_et_actions_capital_0724

ESKER

GlobeNewswire

ESKER

FR0000035818

ALESK

Euronext Growth

Esker SA published this content on 07 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2024 18:46:06 UTC.