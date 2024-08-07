ESKER : Nombre de droits de vote et actions composant le capital social

07 Aug 2024 20:42 CEST
ESKER S.A.
|NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL
|févr-24
|mars-24
|avr-24
|mai-24
|juin-24
|juil-24
|Nombre d'actions composant le capital
|6041500
|6043471
|6046106
|6047968
|6068727
|6069762
|Nombre d'actions propres
|143745
|143305
|143987
|143685
|143877
|143164
|Nombre total de droits de vote théorique
|7072552
|7071308
|7067296
|7116950
|7141295
|7119702
|Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable
|6928807
|6928003
|6923309
|6973265
|6997419
|6976538
Pièce jointe
- Esker-Droit_de_vote_et_actions_capital_0724
ESKER
GlobeNewswire
ESKER
FR0000035818
ALESK
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Esker SA published this content on 07 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2024 18:46:06 UTC.