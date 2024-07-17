Esker: 14% sales growth in Q2
Over the past quarter, SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) sales increased by 13% to represent 82% of the Group's activity, with subscription sales up 32% to represent 53% of SaaS activity.
Against a backdrop of 'exceptional' order intake, Esker is maintaining its sales growth target for 2024 as a whole, specifying that at this level of activity, its operating margin will be between 12 and 13% of sales.
