    ALESK   FR0000035818

ESKER

(ALESK)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:36 2022-06-22 am EDT
120.70 EUR   -0.74%
09:25aESKER : Annual Report
PU
06/13Viridis Mining and Minerals Completes Ground Magnetic Survey at Canada's South Kitikmeot Project; Shares Retreat 7%
MT
05/23ESKER : Good timing based on weekly price data
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Esker : Annual Report

06/22/2022 | 09:25am EDT
UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

2021

3

The original French version of this Universal Registration Document was filed on May 19, 2022 with the AMF (Autorité des Marché Financiers), the French financial market regulator, as the competent authority under regulation (UE) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of said regulation.

The original French version of Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of financial securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary together with any amendments to the Universal Registration Document.

The whole has been approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

Copies of the original French language version of the universal registration document filed with the AMF are available to all persons submitting a request to the Company's registered office.

It can also be consulted at Esker's website along with the English translation of this document: https://www.esker.com investors

In accordance with Article 19 of European Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, the following information shall be incorporated by reference in this universal registration document:

  • The Group's consolidated financial statements and the auditors' report thereon for the period ended December 31, 2020 as presented on pages 100 to 120 and the separate parent company financial statements of the Company and the Auditors' report on the annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as presented on pages 123 to 138 of the original French language version of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on
    May 12, 2021 (No. D.20-0457)
  • The Group's consolidated financial statements and the auditors' report thereon for the period ended December 31, "2019" as presented on pages 71 to 87 and the separate parent company financial statements of the Company and the Auditors' report on the annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended
    December 31, 2019 as presented on pages 91 to 104 of the original French language version of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on
    May 26, 2020 (No. D.20-0497)

The information included in these two universal registration documents other than the items mentioned above has been, as applicable, replaced and/or updated by the information included in this universal registration document.

The two universal registration documents referred to above may also be consulted at the Company's website: https://www.esker.com/investors

This document is a free translation of selected sections of the original French version of the Universal Registration Document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel) filed on May 16, 2022 with the AMF (Autorité des Marché Financiers), the French financial market regulator, as the competent authority under regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

The English version of this document has not been audited by our Statutory Auditors and the English translations of their reports included herein are provided for information only.

In the event of any ambiguity or conflict between corresponding statements or other items contained in these documents and the original French version, the relevant statement or item of the French version shall prevail and only the original version of the document in French is legally binding. As such, this translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor be used as the basis of any legal opinion and Esker SA expressly disclaims all liability for any inaccuracy herein.

4

1. PRESENTATION OF THE GROUP AND ITS BUSINESS

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CLICK ON THIS ICON TO RETURN TO THE TABLE OF CONTENTS

PRESENTATION OF THE GROUP AND ITS BUSINESS.....................................................

6

1.1. Financial highlights.......................................................................................................................

7

1.2. History and milestones................................................................................................................

8

1

1.2.1. Statutory information on Esker S.A.............................................................................

8

1.2.2. History of the Group.......................................................................................................

8

1.2.3. Organizational structure..............................................................................................

10

1.3. Analysis of the Group's financial position and business.....................................................

11

1.3.1. Analysis of Group revenue...........................................................................................

11

1.3.2. Research and development, patents and licenses.................................................

13

1.3.3. Investments....................................................................................................................

14

1.3.4. Property, plants and equipment.................................................................................

15

1.4. Management discussion and analysis....................................................................................

16

1.4.1. Overview of the Company's activities.......................................................................

16

1.4.2. Material contracts.........................................................................................................

23

1.4.3. Financial position of the Group..................................................................................

23

1.4.4. Business trends, outlook and significant post-closing events.............................

24

1.4.5. Capital resources..........................................................................................................

24

1.4.6. Proposal for the appropriation of net profit to the Shareholder Meeting...........

25

1.4.7. Information on dividends.............................................................................................

25

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE........................................................................................

26

2.1. Corporate governance bodies...................................................................................................

27

2.1.1. Presentation of the supervisory bodies....................................................................

27

2

2.1.2. Practices of corporate governance bodies and conflicts of interest..................

28

2.1.3. Management team.......................................................................................................

29

2.2. Composition, conditions of preparation and organization of

the work of the Supervisory Board...........................................................................................

31

2.2.1. General organization and constitution of the administrative and

supervisory bodies.....................................................................................................................

31

2.2.2. Information on the members of the Supervisory Board whose

appointment is proposed by the Combined Shareholder Meeting of June 15, 2022....

32

2.2.3. Preparation and organization of work......................................................................

32

2.2.4. Adoption of the Middlenext Corporate Governance Code....................................

33

2.3. Compensation of corporate officers.......................................................................................

34

2.4. Statutory Auditors' special report on regulated agreements..............................................

38

2.5. Five-year summary of changes in the share capital.............................................................

39

2.6. Major shareholders.....................................................................................................................

40

2.7. Memorandum of Incorporation and Articles of Association..............................................

40

2.8. Information about any capital which is under option...........................................................

41

1. PRESENTATION OF THE GROUP AND ITS BUSINESS

5

3

NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT (NFS)........................................................................

44

1.

Ethical and responsible conduct..................................................................................................

66

2.

Building customer trust.................................................................................................................

74

3.

Recognizing the value of human capital....................................................................................

78

4.

Supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy...............................................................

88

Report details.......................................................................................................................................

95

NFS statement..................................................................................................................................

115

4

5

6

7

RISKS MANAGEMENT.............................................................................................

118

4.1. Technological risks..................................................................................................................

119

4.1.1. Risks relating to a malfunction of the production platform..............................

119

4.1.2. Risk relating to the malicious penetration of our servers..................................

119

4.2. Risks relating to the market in which the Group operates...............................................

120

4.2.1. Loss of competitiveness..........................................................................................

120

4.2.2. Dependency on third parties....................................................................................

120

4.3. Legal and regulatory risks ......................................................................................................

120

4.4. Human resources risks...........................................................................................................

120

4.5. Financial risks...........................................................................................................................

121

4.6. Insurance and risk management..........................................................................................

122

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ...........................................................

124

5.1. Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021................

125

5.2. Statutory auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements............................

144

SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS....................................................................

148

6.1. Separate financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2021....................

149

6.2 Auditors' report on the separate parent Company financial statements.......................

162

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...................................................................................

166

7.1. Responsibility for the French version of the universal registration document.............

167

7.2. Statutory auditors.....................................................................................................................

167

7.3. Documents on display.............................................................................................................

168

7.4. Information on holdings..........................................................................................................

168

7.5. Table of concordance with the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) 2019/980 of March 14, 2019.........................................................................................

168

7.6. Table of concordance of the management report.............................................................

171

7.7. Table of concordance with the report on corporate governance....................................

171

7.8. Table and concordancewith the information required in the

Non-Financial Statement (NFS).............................................................................................

172

Appendix 1. Calendar of publications and other financial events of

Esker Group in 2021........................................................................................................................

174

Appendix 2. Glossary.......................................................................................................................

174

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Esker SA published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 13:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 157 M 165 M 165 M
Net income 2022 16,4 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net cash 2022 37,3 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,3x
Yield 2022 0,46%
Capitalization 702 M 741 M 741 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
EV / Sales 2023 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 838
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart ESKER
Duration : Period :
Esker Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESKER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 121,60 €
Average target price 248,33 €
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Michel Bérard Chairman-Management Board & Co-CEO
Emmanuel Olivier Co-Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Claude Bernal Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Jacques Bérard Vice President-Research & Development
Nicole Pelletier Perez Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESKER-66.36%741
ORACLE CORPORATION-22.35%180 362
SAP SE-28.37%110 529
SERVICENOW INC.-29.86%91 263
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-20.85%30 458
SENSETIME GROUP INC.8.73%25 354