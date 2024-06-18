Esker Impact Report 2023
Non-Financial Statement
Extract from the 2023 Universal Registration Document
January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023
A message from Jean-Michel Bérard
Working to create a sustainable business ecosystem
At Esker, we build our actions around the principle we call positive-sum growth. The idea is that each entity in the business ecosystem affects and is affected by the others. Every actor's success or failure is indelibly bound to the actions of the others in their network. To succeed, true cooperation is needed, rather than ruthless competition that is achieved only at the expense of someone or something. Establishing flexible operational structures that don't just take the bottom line into account but rather the entire business ecosystem has proven to be a successful strategy for survival in a troubled world.
In 2023, Esker continued its successful trajectory, achieving sales growth of 12%, while simultaneously obtaining high scores from ESG rating agencies. This is a confirmation of our value creation model: It is absolutely possible to be profitable while acting responsibly.
Esker's ambitious ESG roadmap commits us to redoubling our efforts to achieve objectives set for the following four areas:
- Act ethically & responsibly
- Develop & sustain customer trust
- Invest in human capital
- Contribute to fighting climate change
Several years into the implementation of our ESG strategy, it has shown itself to be successful. Esker has obtained multiple solid scores from ESG rating agencies: We achieved the highest level of distinction awarded by EcoVadis: the Platinum Medal. Esker has significantly improved its score on social and ethical aspects compared to 2022 (+10 points), thereby achieving an overall score of 81/100. This recognition places Esker in the top 1% of companies assessed, all sectors combined. Esker also ranks among the leaders of the EthiFinance ESG Ratings with a score of 75/100 in 2023. Additionally, we have renewed our commitment to the United Nations Global Compact, whose principles are an integral part of Esker's operations and company culture.
Our success in these efforts would not be possible without the full involvement of our teams around the world and the commitment of our stakeholders to ESG principles. The results we have achieved together will continue to inspire us and drive our efforts to create a more just and sustainable future.
Jean-Michel Bérard
Founder and CEO at Esker
Table of Contents
Integrating ESG Into Esker's Business Activities
8
About Esker
8
Esker's ESG strategy
17
Risks & non-financial challenges
19
ESG governance
21
Contributions to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)
22
Independent third-party assessments
24
1 - Acting Ethically & Responsibly
26
Corporate governance aspects
27
Ethics & compliance
28
Sustainable supply chains
30
Community engagement
31
2 - Building Customer Trust
34
Data protection & security
35
Innovation & customer satisfaction
36
3 - Recognizing the Value of Human Capital
38
Characteristics & workplace behavior
39
Employer appeal & talent retention / Attracting & retaining talent
40
Career management & skills development
44
Health & safety in the workplace
46
Equal opportunities, diversity & inclusion
48
4 - Contributing to the Protection of the Planet
50
Carbon footprint & energy efficiency
51
Employee mobility & remote work
54
Waste management & circular economy
56
The digital carbon footprint
57
Report details
59
Details & Methods Used for Calculating Key Indicators
60
Governance indicators
60
Business indicators
63
Social indicators
64
Environmental indicators
71
N.F.S. Attestation
76
Forward-looking Statement
This Non-Financial Statement contains information on the company's prospects and growth priorities. This is not historical data and should not be interpreted as such, nor as a guarantee that the stated facts and data will occur.
The contents of this document are based on data, assumptions, and estimates considered reasonable by the company and are subject to change due to uncertainties pertaining to related to economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environments.
The forward-looking information in this document refers to the conditions known as of the time of writing.
Unless otherwise required by law or regulations, the company makes no commitment to publish updates to the forward-looking
information contained in this document or to reflect any changes affecting objectives or the events, conditions, or circumstances on which the forward-looking information in this document is based.
The company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore may not be able to anticipate all the risks, uncertainties and other factors likely to affect or potentially impact its business, or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or a combination of risks could have results significantly different from those mentioned in any forward-looking information, it being further understood that none of the forward- looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.
Scope and omissions:
In accordance with the obligations of Ordinance no. 2017-1180 of 19 July 2017 and Decree no. 2017- 1265 of 9 August 2017, and the amendments to Articles 225-105 and 225-102-1 of the French Commercial Code, in this Extra-Financial Performance Statement we cover topics relating to social, environmental, societal, cultural, and sporting issues. Information on sustainability factors:
- Collective agreements and their impact: page 43
- Combating discrimination and promoting diversity: pages 48 & 49
- Disability: page 49
- Employment, work organization, health and safety, industrial relations, training, equal treatment: pages 39 to 49
- Circular economy: page 56
- Food waste: page 56
- Combating food insecurity: page 33
- Respect for animal welfare: not relevant to Esker's activities
- Respect for responsible, fair and sustainable food: not relevant to Esker's activities
- Respect for human rights: page 28
- Fight against corruption and tax evasion: pages 28 & 29
- Pollution (water, air, soil, etc.): pages 51 to 58
- Climate change (contribution, adaptation): pages 51 to 58
- Protecting biodiversity: pages 51 to 58
- Promoting the link between the nation and the armed forces and supporting commitment to the reserves: not relevant to Esker's activities
- Subcontracting and suppliers: pages 30 & 31
ESKER IMPACT REPORT 2023 I NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT
Integrating ESG Into Esker's Business Activities
About Esker
Our business
Esker's business activities are presented in Chapter 1.4 of the Universal Registration Document.
Esker is a global cloud platform for automating business and financial processes, thereby strengthening relationships between companies and their suppliers, customers, and employees. Esker software products are sold in the form of on demand online services (SaaS: Software as a Service), making up 82% of Esker's revenue in 2023. The remaining 18% correspond to implementation services and revenue from the sale of licenses, maintenance contracts and related support.
The cash conversion cycle
By developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and automating business documents used for ordering and invoicing, Esker accelerates the source-to-pay (S2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) business cycles and makes them more fluid.
ERP Integrations
Esker unlocks strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service professionals by automating tedious, time- consuming tasks so that they can increase their efficiency and develop new and higher value-added skills.
Esker improves customer relationships by providing faster service with fewer errors and full transparency. Its solutions strengthen supplier ecosystems by providing greater transparency and reducing payment times. Esker reduces the impact on the planet by reducing paper usage and operating its solutions in the cloud.
Esker is a mid-market company headquartered in Lyon, France, with 1,042 employees in 14 countries, generating €179M in revenue in 2023, with international sales accounting for 65% thereof. Revenue breaks down as follows:
- €146.7M from SaaS
- €28.3M from consulting services
- €3.5M from legacy business
The analysis of Esker's financial position and business is available in Chapter 1.3 of the Universal Registration Document.
ESKER IMPACT REPORT 2023 I NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT
Employee breakdown
2021
2022
2023
France
432
51.49%
491
51.52%
522
50.10%
Benelux
-
-
-
-
4
0.38%
United Kingdom
25
2.98%
35
3.67%
41
3.93%
United Kingdom Market Dojo
-
-
-
-
37
3.55%
Germany
14
1.67%
19
1.99%
26
2.50%
Germany e-Integration
44
5.24%
45
4.72%
39
3.74%
Italy
16
1.91%
22
2.31%
24
2.30%
Spain
26
3.10%
30
3.15%
34
3.26%
Australia
23
2.74%
25
2.62%
26
2.50%
Asia
34
4.05%
37
3.88%
35
3.36%
Americas
225
26.82%
249
26.13%
254
24.38%
TOTAL
839
100%
953
100%
1,042
100%
Values & corporate culture
Esker's corporate culture is driven by its core values: collaborating at a global level, building relationships based on trust and respect of all parties, achieving progress through innovation, creating a healthy and positive work environment and focusing on satisfaction for all. These values guide our 1,000+ employees across the globe in their day-to-day actions, influence the way they work and inspire them to build innovative and highly effective solutions.
We encourage open collaboration between departments and countries.
We bring people together and share ideas to grow strong and successful.
We believe that a successful organization is built on respect and trust.
Appreciation and genuine communication create an environment where people feel truly valued.
Thinking outside the box is a skill we value greatly.
We start small and adapt along the way to reach ambitious goals - one story at a time.
A positive work environment promotes better performance.
We make sure everyone finds the right balance by respecting individual needs.
For our customers and employees, satisfaction isn't just a goal, it's our mission.
Our experience and perseverance allow us to overcome challenges and deliver value.
ESKER IMPACT REPORT 2023 I NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT
Responsibility & impact of products
A company's success implies much more than its financial results and cannot be achieved at the expense of its stakeholders. Strengthening ties within corporate ecosystems is a crucial step in building cohesive, sustainable growth.
Esker's mission is to build a foundation that promotes positive-sum growth, increased productivity, improved employee engagement and greater trust between organizations. Esker's cloud platform enables companies of all sizes and in all industries to generate growth that benefits all stakeholders: employees, customers, suppliers and the entire ecosystem.
Keep your business agile, resilient & competitive in any circumsstance
Empower staff with work that's impactful, meaningful & satisfying
Ensure customers have an easy, reliable & memorable experience
-SUM
GROWTH
Your
POSITIVE
Employees
YOUR
Your
COMPANY
Your
Suppliers
Customers
EVERYONE
WINS
The Planet
Strengthen supplier relationships by meeting their expectations
Be part of the climate solution by reducing paper & carbon output
Contribute to local economic development by creating quality job
Looking to the future with peace of mind
Today's growing uncertainty has shown how resilience is essential to a company's survival. Esker's platform enables businesses to withstand and overcome crises, adapt to change and anticipate risks.
"All our P2P processes were in place digitally via Esker's solution before the pandemic, so we were able to transition to a remote working environment without much hassle."
AIZAT HAMIZAN JOHARI, PROCUREMENT OFFICER, SWINBURNE SARAWAK
"Thanks to Esker, we've managed to eliminate much of our manual work. Automating the AP process was a lifesaver during the pandemic."
ALEJANDRO SUÁREZ, DIGITAL ANALYST, DOMINGO ALONSO
"We started out with people just entering orders all day. Now they have an opportunity to grow within the company and we're going to give them higher-level tasks as we move forward. That's something I think has been very beneficial not only for the company, but for the employees themselves."
CHAD MOLLEN, HEAD OF CUSTOMER SUPPORT, VIEGA
