ESKER IMPACT REPORT 2023 I NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT 3

A message from Jean-Michel Bérard

Working to create a sustainable business ecosystem

At Esker, we build our actions around the principle we call positive-sum growth. The idea is that each entity in the business ecosystem affects and is affected by the others. Every actor's success or failure is indelibly bound to the actions of the others in their network. To succeed, true cooperation is needed, rather than ruthless competition that is achieved only at the expense of someone or something. Establishing flexible operational structures that don't just take the bottom line into account but rather the entire business ecosystem has proven to be a successful strategy for survival in a troubled world.

In 2023, Esker continued its successful trajectory, achieving sales growth of 12%, while simultaneously obtaining high scores from ESG rating agencies. This is a confirmation of our value creation model: It is absolutely possible to be profitable while acting responsibly.

Esker's ambitious ESG roadmap commits us to redoubling our efforts to achieve objectives set for the following four areas:

Act ethically & responsibly

Develop & sustain customer trust

Invest in human capital

Contribute to fighting climate change

Several years into the implementation of our ESG strategy, it has shown itself to be successful. Esker has obtained multiple solid scores from ESG rating agencies: We achieved the highest level of distinction awarded by EcoVadis: the Platinum Medal. Esker has significantly improved its score on social and ethical aspects compared to 2022 (+10 points), thereby achieving an overall score of 81/100. This recognition places Esker in the top 1% of companies assessed, all sectors combined. Esker also ranks among the leaders of the EthiFinance ESG Ratings with a score of 75/100 in 2023. Additionally, we have renewed our commitment to the United Nations Global Compact, whose principles are an integral part of Esker's operations and company culture.

Our success in these efforts would not be possible without the full involvement of our teams around the world and the commitment of our stakeholders to ESG principles. The results we have achieved together will continue to inspire us and drive our efforts to create a more just and sustainable future.

Jean-Michel Bérard

Founder and CEO at Esker