Esker: awarded again by EcoVadis

December 06, 2023

Esker announces that it has once again been recognized by EcoVadis for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments, receiving its highest level of distinction, the Platinum Medal.



The software publisher's score has risen by seven points since 2022, thanks to significant improvements in the social and ethical aspects, and places it in the top 1% of companies assessed, all sectors combined.



Esker also ranks among the leaders of the EthiFinance ESG Ratings, with a score of 75/100. These results, which have improved significantly, demonstrate that the company's ambitious ESG roadmap continues to be successfully implemented", it states.



