Esker today announced the appointment of Catherine Plasse as Esker's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
She will also join Esker's Executive Committee.
.
Catherine Plasse will lead the production of information for the public and the financial community, ensure the maintenance of a high-level internal control environment and guarantee
more generally the Group's compliance with regulatory obligations.
Catherine will also play a crucial role in steering the Esker Group's operational performance through the
management of budgetary and management control services.
Esker: new Administrative and Financial Director
November 21, 2023 at 12:08 pm EST
