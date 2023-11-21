Esker today announced the appointment of Catherine Plasse as Esker's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
She will also join Esker's Executive Committee. She will also join Esker's Executive Committee
.

Catherine Plasse will lead the production of information for the public and the financial community, ensure the maintenance of a high-level internal control environment and guarantee
more generally the Group's compliance with regulatory obligations.

Catherine will also play a crucial role in steering the Esker Group's operational performance through the
management of budgetary and management control services.

Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.