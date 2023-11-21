Esker: new Administrative and Financial Director

November 21, 2023 at 12:08 pm EST Share

Esker today announced the appointment of Catherine Plasse as Esker's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

She will also join Esker's Executive Committee. She will also join Esker's Executive Committee

.



Catherine Plasse will lead the production of information for the public and the financial community, ensure the maintenance of a high-level internal control environment and guarantee

more generally the Group's compliance with regulatory obligations.



Catherine will also play a crucial role in steering the Esker Group's operational performance through the

management of budgetary and management control services.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.