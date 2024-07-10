Esker: new ESG features for the S2P suite
The integration of ESG criteria into S2P processes should enable finance management to better navigate the ever-changing regulatory environment and reduce risk, while optimizing visibility, reporting and collaboration.
By facilitating the creation of easy-to-use reports and dashboards, these tools provide a clear and precise overview of a company's environmental and social impact", explains the enterprise software publisher.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction