Esker announces new functionalities in its Source-to-Pay (S2P) suite which, in line with the latest global ESG regulations, 'address the crucial issues of corporate growth and sustainability'.

The integration of ESG criteria into S2P processes should enable finance management to better navigate the ever-changing regulatory environment and reduce risk, while optimizing visibility, reporting and collaboration.

By facilitating the creation of easy-to-use reports and dashboards, these tools provide a clear and precise overview of a company's environmental and social impact", explains the enterprise software publisher.

