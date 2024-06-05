Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

(Securities Code: 8877) June 5, 2024

To our shareholders:

Sugio Aramaki

Representative Director and President

ESLEAD CORPORATION

6-25-19 Fukushima, Fukushima-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka

Notice of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

You are cordially notified of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ESLEAD CORPORATION (the "Company"), which will be held as described below.

You may exercise your voting rights prior to the meeting via the internet, etc. or in writing. Please consider the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights no later than 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST).

When convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing in electronic format the information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken). This information is posted on the following websites, so please access either of them to confirm the information.

The Company's website: https://www.eslead.co.jp/(in Japanese)

(From the above website, please select "IR Information," "IR Information Menu" and then "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders.")

Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders https://d.sokai.jp/8877/teiji/(in Japanese)

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show(in Japanese)

(Please access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "ESLEAD" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "8877" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST) Venue: 5th Floor, Yoshino Room at Imperial Hotel Osaka 1-8-50 Temmabashi, Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka Purpose of the Meeting: Matters to be reported: Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports of Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the 32nd Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 32nd Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Election of Eleven Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 2: Election of Three Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal No. 3: Election of One Substitute Director Who Is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

