Eson Precision Ind : Announcement of subsidiary Kunshan Eson, work was suspended production in coordination with the local government's epidemic prevention policies.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/02 2.Company name:Kunshan Eson Precision Engineering Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: Kunshan Eson Precision Engineering Co., Ltd was suspended production from 2022/4/2 to 2022/4/6 in accordance with local government's order to prevent the spread of COVID. Production will resume upon notification from the goverment. 6.Countermeasures: Kunshan Eson Precision Engineering Co., Ltd will continue to pay close attention to the epidemic situation and our employees' health and comply to local government's regulations. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Kunshan Eson Precision Engineering Co., Ltd will adjust the capacity and output after resuming operation and coordinate customers to adjust the time of delivery,so as to minimize the impact.