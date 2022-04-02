Eson Precision Ind : Announcement of subsidiary Kunshan Eson, work was suspended production in coordination with the local government's epidemic prevention policies.
04/02/2022 | 03:14am EDT
Provided by: Eson Precision Ind. Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/02
Time of announcement
15:04:24
Subject
Announcement of subsidiary Kunshan Eson,
work was suspended production in coordination with the
local government's epidemic prevention policies.
Date of events
2022/04/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/02
2.Company name:Kunshan Eson Precision Engineering Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
Kunshan Eson Precision Engineering Co., Ltd
was suspended production from 2022/4/2 to 2022/4/6
in accordance with local government's order to prevent
the spread of COVID. Production will resume upon
notification from the goverment.
6.Countermeasures:
Kunshan Eson Precision Engineering Co., Ltd
will continue to pay close attention to the
epidemic situation and our employees' health and
comply to local government's regulations.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Kunshan Eson Precision Engineering Co., Ltd
will adjust the capacity and output after resuming
operation and coordinate customers to adjust the
time of delivery,so as to minimize the impact.
Eson Precision Ind. Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 07:13:00 UTC.