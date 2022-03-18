Eson Precision Ind : Announcement of the 2021 consolidated financial report approved by the Board of Directors. 03/18/2022 | 03:31am EDT Send by mail :

Provided by: Eson Precision Ind. Co., Ltd. SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 15:26:32 Subject Announcement of the 2021 consolidated financial report approved by the Board of Directors. Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 31 Statement 1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/03/18 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/18 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):12,042,445 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,808,916 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):642,955 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):607,855 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):463,781 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):463,781 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):2.75 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):10,126,008 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):4,150,303 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):5,975,705 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

