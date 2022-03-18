Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Eson Precision Ind. Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5243   KYG312361051

ESON PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.

(5243)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  03-16
57.7 TWD   +3.41%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eson Precision Ind : Announcement of the 2021 consolidated financial report approved by the Board of Directors.

03/18/2022 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Eson Precision Ind. Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 15:26:32
Subject 
 Announcement of the 2021 consolidated financial report
approved by the Board of Directors.
Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/18
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/18
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):12,042,445
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,808,916
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):642,955
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):607,855
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):463,781
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):463,781
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.75
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):10,126,008
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):4,150,303
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):5,975,705
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Eson Precision Ind. Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 07:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ESON PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.

- No features available -

More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 890 M 350 M 350 M
Net income 2020 461 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net cash 2020 2 804 M 99,3 M 99,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
Yield 2020 2,69%
Capitalization 9 724 M 344 M 344 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ESON PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Eson Precision Ind. Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESON PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
I Hung Hsiao General Manager & Spokesperson
Tzu Wen Huang Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Chia Hsiang Tsai Chairman
Chih Chien Kao Independent Director
Chih Chung Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESON PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.-13.49%344
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.00%51 043
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-13.19%45 472
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.47%38 550
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-46.43%9 647
JABIL INC.-11.71%8 912