Eson Precision Ind : Announcement of the BOD has decided the budget of purchasing forming and pressing machine on behalf of major subsidiary ESON Singapore.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting:2022/04/11 2.Content of the investment plan: To purchase the forming and pressing machine in order to meet the increased orders in the Americas. 3.Projected monetary amount of the investment: Forming machine USD 13.32million(NTD 370million); Pressing machine USD 14.07million(NTD 400million) 4.Projected date of the investment: 2022/04/11 5.Source of capital funds: Own funds and bank loans. 6.Specific purpose: Overall operating strategy considerations. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None