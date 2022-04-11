Log in
    5243   KYG312361051

ESON PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.

(5243)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-07
60.90 TWD   +3.75%
04/06ESON PRECISION IND : Announcement of subsidiary Kunshan Eson to comply the local government's epidemic prevention policies.
PU
04/02ESON PRECISION IND : Announcement of subsidiary Kunshan Eson, work was suspended production in coordination with the local government's epidemic prevention policies.
PU
03/29Eson Precision Ind. Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Eson Precision Ind : Announcement of the BOD has decided the budget of purchasing forming and pressing machine on behalf of major subsidiary ESON Singapore.

04/11/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Eson Precision Ind. Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/04/11 Time of announcement 18:11:30
Subject 
 Announcement of the BOD has decided the
budget of purchasing forming and pressing machine
on behalf of major subsidiary ESON Singapore.
Date of events 2022/04/11 To which item it meets paragraph 15
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders meeting:2022/04/11
2.Content of the investment plan:
To purchase the forming and pressing machine
in order to meet the increased orders in the Americas.
3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:
Forming machine USD 13.32million(NTD 370million);
Pressing machine USD 14.07million(NTD 400million)
4.Projected date of the investment:
2022/04/11
5.Source of capital funds:
Own funds and bank loans.
6.Specific purpose:
Overall operating strategy considerations.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Eson Precision Ind. Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 10 263 M 355 M 355 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ESON PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Eson Precision Ind. Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESON PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
I Hung Hsiao General Manager & Spokesperson
Tzu Wen Huang Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Chia Hsiang Tsai Chairman
Chih Chien Kao Independent Director
Chih Chung Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESON PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.-8.70%355
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.96%49 516
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-16.21%43 890
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-40.37%32 506
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-51.52%8 706
JABIL INC.-18.24%8 123