Eson Precision Ind : Announcement of the BOD has decided the budget of purchasing forming and pressing machine on behalf of major subsidiary ESON Singapore.
04/11/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Provided by: Eson Precision Ind. Co., Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/04/11
Time of announcement
18:11:30
Subject
Announcement of the BOD has decided the
budget of purchasing forming and pressing machine
on behalf of major subsidiary ESON Singapore.
Date of events
2022/04/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 15
Statement
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders meeting:2022/04/11
2.Content of the investment plan:
To purchase the forming and pressing machine
in order to meet the increased orders in the Americas.
3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:
Forming machine USD 13.32million(NTD 370million);
Pressing machine USD 14.07million(NTD 400million)
4.Projected date of the investment:
2022/04/11
5.Source of capital funds:
Own funds and bank loans.
6.Specific purpose:
Overall operating strategy considerations.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Eson Precision Ind. Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:30:02 UTC.