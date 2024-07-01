(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Espe rises 13 percent after a 24 percent gain over the past month.

Erfo Pharmaceutical Laboratory is in the green by 8.2 percent after gaining 7.7 percent in the last month and after a 9.5 percent decline in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has rallied 8.7 percent.

LOSERS

Redfish Longterm Capital is down 11 percent after a 13 percent drop in the last month and an 11 percent loss in the last six. Over a one-year period, the stock has lost 23%.

Cofle is 5.6 percent in the red after a 3.8 percent drop in the last month and a 38 percent drop in the last six months. Annually, the stock has lost 59%.

