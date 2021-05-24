Espec : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021(Under Japanese GAAP)

Financial Accounting Standards Foundation Member

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy

between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 14, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (Under Japanese GAAP) Company name: ESPEC CORP. Listing: Tokyo, Stock Exchange, First section Securities code: 6859 URL: http://www.espec.co.jp Representative: Masaaki Ishida, President Inquiries: Keiji Oshima, Chief Officer of Corporate Control Headquarters Telephone: +81-6-6358-4741

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders: June 23, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: June 24, 2021 Scheduled date to file annual securities report: June 24, 2021 Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results briefing: Yes (An on-demand video of the presentation meeting is scheduled to be posted on the Company's website.) (Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.) 1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % March 31, 2021 38,668 (8.9) 2,572 (31.3) 2,840 (27.8) 1,961 (30.4) March 31, 2020 42,443 - 3,742 - 3,933 - 2,818 -

Note: Comprehensive income For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥3,271million [ 48.8 %] For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥2,199million [ - %] Basic earnings Diluted earnings Return on equity Ratio of ordinary Ratio of operating per share per share profit to total assets profit to net sales Fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % March 31, 2021 85.79 - 4.5 4.9 6.7 March 31, 2020 123.26 - 6.6 6.9 8.8

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 ¥ - million For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 ¥ - million

Note: Rates of change in comparison to the previous fiscal year are omitted because the year ended March 31, 2019 was an irregular 15-month period due to a change in the fiscal year-end at overseas consolidated subsidiaries.

(2) Consolidated financial position