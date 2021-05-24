Log in
    6859   JP3469800001

ESPEC CORP.

(6859)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Espec : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021(Under Japanese GAAP)

05/24/2021 | 02:03am EDT
Financial Accounting Standards Foundation Member

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy

between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 14, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

ESPEC CORP.

Listing:

Tokyo, Stock Exchange, First section

Securities code:

6859

URL:

http://www.espec.co.jp

Representative:

Masaaki Ishida, President

Inquiries:

Keiji Oshima, Chief Officer of Corporate Control Headquarters

Telephone:

+81-6-6358-4741

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:

June 23, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

June 24, 2021

Scheduled date to file annual securities report:

June 24, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing:

Yes (An on-demand video of the presentation meeting is

scheduled to be posted on the Company's website.)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

March 31, 2021

38,668

(8.9)

2,572

(31.3)

2,840

(27.8)

1,961

(30.4)

March 31, 2020

42,443

-

3,742

-

3,933

-

2,818

-

Note: Comprehensive income

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:

¥3,271million [ 48.8 %]

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:

¥2,199million [ - %]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Return on equity

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of operating

per share

per share

profit to total assets

profit to net sales

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

March 31, 2021

85.79

-

4.5

4.9

6.7

March 31, 2020

123.26

-

6.6

6.9

8.8

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

¥ - million

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

¥ - million

Note: Rates of change in comparison to the previous fiscal year are omitted because the year ended March 31, 2019 was an irregular 15-month period due to a change in the fiscal year-end at overseas consolidated subsidiaries.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2021

58,607

44,984

76.8

1,967.34

March 31, 2020

57,461

42,731

74.4

1,868.77

Reference: Equity

As of March 31, 2021

¥ 44,984 million

As of March 31, 2020

¥ 42,731 million

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

March 31, 2021

3,041

(2,034)

(1,503)

17,301

March 31, 2020

4,870

(1,942)

(931)

16,779

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Ratio of

Payout ratio

dividends to

First

Second

Third

Fiscal

dividends

Total

(Consolidated)

net assets

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

year-end

(Total)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended

-

22.00

-

46.00

68.00

1,567

55.2

3.7

March 31, 2020

Fiscal year ended

-

10.00

-

41.00

51.00

1,175

59.4

2.7

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2022

-

18.00

-

42.00

60.00

57.2

(Forecast)

Note: The year-end dividend for the year ended March 31, 2021 was revised from ¥38 per share to ¥41. For further details, please refer to "Notice of Differences between Consolidated Financial Forecast Figures and Financial Results for Fiscal 2020 and Resolution of Dividend of Surplus" announced on May 14, 2021.

3. Forecasts of consolidated operating results for fiscal 2021, ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Fiscal year ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

September 30, 2021

18,500

7.0

1,200

63.5

1,250

49.8

750

51.7

32.80

March 31, 2022

41,000

6.0

3,300

28.3

3,400

19.7

2,400

22.3

104.96

Note: With regard to the forecast of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the final year of the medium term management plan, initial targets were net sales of ¥52 billion, operating profit of ¥5.2 billion, and operating profit to net sales of 10%, but they have been revised as described.

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
    (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None

Newly included: (Company name:

)

Excluded: (Company name: )

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
  1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Restatement: None
  1. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2021

23,781,394 shares

As of March 31, 2020

23,781,394 shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2021

915,593 shares

As of March 31, 2020

915,230 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

As of March 31, 2021

22,865,944 shares

As of March 31, 2020

22,864,168 shares

  • Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
    Statements concerning the future such as the results forecasts, etc., included in this document are based on currently available information and certain assumptions judged reasonable and actual results, etc., may differ due to various factors.
    Note: For details, see "Outlook for Fiscal 2021" on p. 5.

Index of Attached Material

1. Summary of Business Results -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2

(1)

Overview of Fiscal 2020 Operating Results -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2

(2)

Overview of Fiscal 2020 Consolidated Financial Situation ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4

(3)

Overview of Fiscal 2020 Cash Flows ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4

(4)

Outlook for Fiscal 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5

(5)

Basic Policy on Profit Distributions and Dividends for Fiscal 2020 and Fiscal 2021 ----------------------------------------------

5

2. Basic Stance on the Selection of Accounting Standards ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6

3. Consolidated Financial Statements ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income -------------------------------

9

Consolidated Statements of Income ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11

(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13

(5)

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14

(Notes on the assumption of a going concern)--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14

(Important Matters Concerning the Basis for Preparing Consolidated Financial Statements) --------------------------------

14

(Additional Information) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17

(Segment Information and Others) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17

(Per-Share Information) -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22

(Material Subsequent Events) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23

- 1 -

1. Summary of Business Results

  1. Overview of Fiscal 2020 Operating Results
  1. Operating Results for Fiscal 2020
    During fiscal 2020, the year ended March 31, 2021, the Japanese economy drastically worsened as economic activity came to a standstill due to the global spread of COVID-19, but economic activities, primarily in China, continued to normalize, and a moderate recovery was achieved. However, there are concerns about the worsening of U.S.-China friction and a resurgence of COVID-19, so the future remains uncertain.
    Among the Company's main customers, investment related to digitalization was strong, and trends toward resuming some investments was seen from the third quarter onward in automotive-related and other markets as well.
    With restrictions such as limitations on movement in place, the Company's initiatives included advancing online sales and strengthening activities centered on markets related to 5G and IoT and automated driving and electrification.
    As a result, in the consolidated results for fiscal 2020, orders-received decreased 13.8% year on year to ¥37,580 million and net sales decreased 8.9% to ¥38,668 million. On the earnings front, decreased net sales saw operating income fall 31.3% to ¥2,572 million and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 30.4% to ¥1,961 million.

Year Ended March 31, 2020

Year Ended March 31, 2021

Change (%)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

Orders-Received

43,571

37,580

(13.8)

Net sales

42,443

38,668

(8.9)

Operating profit

3,742

2,572

(31.3)

Ordinary profit

3,933

2,840

(27.8)

Profit attributable to

2,818

1,961

(30.4)

owners of parent

2) Performance by Segment

Consolidated results by operating segment for fiscal 2020

Orders-Received

Net sales

Operating profit

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

Equipment Business

30,775

30,669

2,062

Service Business

6,153

6,063

446

Other Business

976

2,241

60

Elimination

(304)

(305)

3

Total

37,580

38,668

2,572

In the environmental test chambers field, in Japan, orders-received and net sales both decreased year on year for versatile standardized products and customized products. In overseas markets, net sales increased year on year in China and Southeast Asia, but decreased in Europe, the U.S., South Korea and Taiwan.

In the energy devices equipment field, orders-received and net sales both decreased year on year due to sluggish sales of evaluation systems for secondary batteries and fuel cells.

In the semiconductor equipment field, investment, mainly related to memory, continued to increase, but orders-received declined year on year. Net sales increased, mainly due to recording sales of large-scale projects ordered in the previous fourth quarter.

- 2 -

As a result, the Equipment Business on the whole saw orders-received decrease 11.3% to ¥30,755 million and net sales decrease 10.7% to ¥30,669 million, compared to the last year. Operating income decreased 32.2% year on year to ¥2,062 million due to decreased net sales

Year Ended March 31, 2020

Year Ended March 31, 2021

Change (%)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

Orders-Received

34,682

30,755

(11.3)

Net sales

34,361

30,669

(10.7)

Operating profit

3,041

2,062

(32.2)

< Service Business >

In the after-sales service and engineering field, business activities were restricted in the first quarter but recovered from the second quarter onwards, and both orders-received and net sales remained level year on year.

In commissioned tests and facility rentals, orders-received and net sales both decreased year on year due mainly to sluggish market conditions of commissioned tests.

As a result, the Service Business on the whole saw orders-received decrease 3.5% year on year to ¥6,153 million and net sales decrease 6.1% to ¥6,063 million. On the earnings front, operating income decreased 30.9% year on year to ¥446 million due to a decrease in net sales and deteriorating cost ratio.

Year Ended March 31, 2020

Year Ended March 31, 2021

Change (%)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

Orders-Received

6,378

6,153

(3.5)

Net sales

6,459

6,063

(6.1)

Operating profit

646

446

(30.9)

In the Other Business, which is centered on the environmental preservation and plant factory businesses, forest creation activities decreased due to the cancellations and postponements of events, such as planting festivals, and alongside this, plant factory results were sluggish. Orders-received declined 64.0% to ¥976 million year on year due to receipt of a large-scale order for a plant factory in the previous fiscal year. Net sales increased 22.4% to ¥2,241 million due to recording the aforementioned large-scale plant factory project, while operating profit rose 22.4% to ¥60 million.

Year Ended March 31, 2020

Year Ended March 31, 2021

Change (%)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

Orders-Received

2,715

976

(64.0)

Net sales

1,831

2,241

22.4

Operating profit

49

60

22.4

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Espec Corporation published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 06:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
