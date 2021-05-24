Espec : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021(Under Japanese GAAP)

Keiji Oshima, Chief Officer of Corporate Control Headquarters
Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:
June 23, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
June 24, 2021
Scheduled date to file annual securities report:
June 24, 2021
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
Yes (An on-demand video of the presentation meeting is
scheduled to be posted on the Company's website.)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
March 31, 2021
38,668
(8.9)
2,572
(31.3)
2,840
(27.8)
1,961
(30.4)
March 31, 2020
42,443
-
3,742
-
3,933
-
2,818
-
Note: Comprehensive income
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:
¥3,271million [ 48.8 %]
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:
¥2,199million [ - %]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Return on equity
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
per share
per share
profit to total assets
profit to net sales
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
March 31, 2021
85.79
-
4.5
4.9
6.7
March 31, 2020
123.26
-
6.6
6.9
8.8
Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
¥ - million
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
¥ - million
Note: Rates of change in comparison to the previous fiscal year are omitted because the year ended March 31, 2019 was an irregular 15-month period due to a change in the fiscal year-end at overseas consolidated subsidiaries.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2021
58,607
44,984
76.8
1,967.34
March 31, 2020
57,461
42,731
74.4
1,868.77
Reference: Equity
As of March 31, 2021
¥ 44,984 million
As of March 31, 2020
¥ 42,731 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
March 31, 2021
3,041
(2,034)
(1,503)
17,301
March 31, 2020
4,870
(1,942)
(931)
16,779
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Ratio of
Payout ratio
dividends to
First
Second
Third
Fiscal
dividends
Total
(Consolidated)
net assets
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
year-end
(Total)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
-
22.00
-
46.00
68.00
1,567
55.2
3.7
March 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended
-
10.00
-
41.00
51.00
1,175
59.4
2.7
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2022
-
18.00
-
42.00
60.00
57.2
(Forecast)
Note: The year-end dividend for the year ended March 31, 2021 was revised from ¥38 per share to ¥41. For further details, please refer to "Notice of Differences between Consolidated Financial Forecast Figures and Financial Results for Fiscal 2020 and Resolution of Dividend of Surplus" announced on May 14, 2021.
3. Forecasts of consolidated operating results for fiscal 2021, ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Fiscal year ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
September 30, 2021
18,500
7.0
1,200
63.5
1,250
49.8
750
51.7
32.80
March 31, 2022
41,000
6.0
3,300
28.3
3,400
19.7
2,400
22.3
104.96
Note: With regard to the forecast of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the final year of the medium term management plan, initial targets were net sales of ¥52 billion, operating profit of ¥5.2 billion, and operating profit to net sales of 10%, but they have been revised as described.
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Newly included: (Company name:
)
Excluded: (Company name: )
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2021
23,781,394 shares
As of March 31, 2020
23,781,394 shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2021
915,593 shares
As of March 31, 2020
915,230 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
As of March 31, 2021
22,865,944 shares
As of March 31, 2020
22,864,168 shares
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
Statements concerning the future such as the results forecasts, etc., included in this document are based on currently available information and certain assumptions judged reasonable and actual results, etc., may differ due to various factors.
Note: For details, see "Outlook for Fiscal 2021" on p. 5.
Index of Attached Material
1. Summary of Business Results -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2
(1)
Overview of Fiscal 2020 Operating Results -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2
(2)
Overview of Fiscal 2020 Consolidated Financial Situation ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
4
(3)
Overview of Fiscal 2020 Cash Flows ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
4
(4)
Outlook for Fiscal 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5
(5)
Basic Policy on Profit Distributions and Dividends for Fiscal 2020 and Fiscal 2021 ----------------------------------------------
5
2. Basic Stance on the Selection of Accounting Standards ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Operating Results for Fiscal 2020
During fiscal 2020, the year ended March 31, 2021, the Japanese economy drastically worsened as economic activity came to a standstill due to the global spread of COVID-19, but economic activities, primarily in China, continued to normalize, and a moderate recovery was achieved. However, there are concerns about the worsening of U.S.-China friction and a resurgence of COVID-19, so the future remains uncertain.
Among the Company's main customers, investment related to digitalization was strong, and trends toward resuming some investments was seen from the third quarter onward in automotive-related and other markets as well.
With restrictions such as limitations on movement in place, the Company's initiatives included advancing online sales and strengthening activities centered on markets related to 5G and IoT and automated driving and electrification.
As a result, in the consolidated results for fiscal 2020, orders-received decreased 13.8% year on year to ¥37,580 million and net sales decreased 8.9% to ¥38,668 million. On the earnings front, decreased net sales saw operating income fall 31.3% to ¥2,572 million and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 30.4% to ¥1,961 million.
Year Ended March 31, 2020
Year Ended March 31, 2021
Change (%)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
Orders-Received
43,571
37,580
(13.8)
Net sales
42,443
38,668
(8.9)
Operating profit
3,742
2,572
(31.3)
Ordinary profit
3,933
2,840
(27.8)
Profit attributable to
2,818
1,961
(30.4)
owners of parent
2) Performance by Segment
Consolidated results by operating segment for fiscal 2020
Orders-Received
Net sales
Operating profit
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
Equipment Business
30,775
30,669
2,062
Service Business
6,153
6,063
446
Other Business
976
2,241
60
Elimination
(304)
(305)
3
Total
37,580
38,668
2,572
In the environmental test chambers field, in Japan, orders-received and net sales both decreased year on year for versatile standardized products and customized products. In overseas markets, net sales increased year on year in China and Southeast Asia, but decreased in Europe, the U.S., South Korea and Taiwan.
In the energy devices equipment field, orders-received and net sales both decreased year on year due to sluggish sales of evaluation systems for secondary batteries and fuel cells.
In the semiconductor equipment field, investment, mainly related to memory, continued to increase, but orders-received declined year on year. Net sales increased, mainly due to recording sales of large-scale projects ordered in the previous fourth quarter.
As a result, the Equipment Business on the whole saw orders-received decrease 11.3% to ¥30,755 million and net sales decrease 10.7% to ¥30,669 million, compared to the last year. Operating income decreased 32.2% year on year to ¥2,062 million due to decreased net sales
Year Ended March 31, 2020
Year Ended March 31, 2021
Change (%)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
Orders-Received
34,682
30,755
(11.3)
Net sales
34,361
30,669
(10.7)
Operating profit
3,041
2,062
(32.2)
< Service Business >
In the after-sales service and engineering field, business activities were restricted in the first quarter but recovered from the second quarter onwards, and both orders-received and net sales remained level year on year.
In commissioned tests and facility rentals, orders-received and net sales both decreased year on year due mainly to sluggish market conditions of commissioned tests.
As a result, the Service Business on the whole saw orders-received decrease 3.5% year on year to ¥6,153 million and net sales decrease 6.1% to ¥6,063 million. On the earnings front, operating income decreased 30.9% year on year to ¥446 million due to a decrease in net sales and deteriorating cost ratio.
Year Ended March 31, 2020
Year Ended March 31, 2021
Change (%)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
Orders-Received
6,378
6,153
(3.5)
Net sales
6,459
6,063
(6.1)
Operating profit
646
446
(30.9)
In the Other Business, which is centered on the environmental preservation and plant factory businesses, forest creation activities decreased due to the cancellations and postponements of events, such as planting festivals, and alongside this, plant factory results were sluggish. Orders-received declined 64.0% to ¥976 million year on year due to receipt of a large-scale order for a plant factory in the previous fiscal year. Net sales increased 22.4% to ¥2,241 million due to recording the aforementioned large-scale plant factory project, while operating profit rose 22.4% to ¥60 million.
Year Ended March 31, 2020
Year Ended March 31, 2021
Change (%)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
Orders-Received
2,715
976
(64.0)
Net sales
1,831
2,241
22.4
Operating profit
49
60
22.4
