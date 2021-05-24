Log in
Espec : Notice of Differences between Consolidated Financial Forecast Figures & Financial Results for Fiscal 2020 & Resolution of Dividend of Surplus

05/24/2021
May 14, 2021

Listed Company Name: ESPEC CORP.

Representative: Masaaki Ishida, President

Listed Stock Exchange:

Tokyo Stock Exchanges, First Section

Securities Code: 6859

Contact: Keiji Oshima,

Chief Officer of Corporate Control Headquarters

Tel: +81-6-6358-4741

Notice of Differences between Consolidated Financial Forecast Figures

and Financial Results for Fiscal 2020 and Resolution of Dividend of Surplus

ESPEC CORP. hereby announces the following differences between the consolidated financial forecast figures for fiscal 2020, the year ended March 31, 2021 announced on February 10, 2021 and the financial results announced today.

Moreover, the Company resolved at a Board of Directors meeting held today to distribute a dividend of surplus with a record date of March 31, 2021.

Description

1. Differences between consolidated financial forecast figures and financial results Differences between consolidated financial forecast figures and financial results for fiscal 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Profit

Net

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

Net Sales

Income

Income

Income

to owners

Per Share

of parent

Previous Forecast (A)

Million Yen

Million Yen

Million Yen

Million Yen

Yen

(February 10, 2021)

37,500

2,000

2,100

1,400

61.23

Results (B)

38,668

2,572

2,840

1,961

85.79

Difference (B-A)

1,168

572

740

561

Difference as Percentage (%)

3.1

28.6

35.2

40.1

(Reference)

Results for Previous Period

42,443

3,742

3,933

2,818

123.26

(Fiscal Year Ended March

2020)

Reason for difference

With regard to the consolidated results for fiscal 2020, results exceeded previous forecasts despite impact from the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with net sales increasing more than initially expected and cost-cutting efforts improving profit.

2. Resolution of dividend of surplus Details of dividend of surplus

Most Recent Dividend

Results for Previous

Resolution

Forecast (Announced on

Period

February 10, 2021)

Record Date

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Dividend per

Yen

Yen

Yen

share

41.00

38.00

46.00

Total Dividend

Million Yen

Million Yen

Amount

945

1,060

Effective Date

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2020

Source of

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

Dividend

Reasons for the revisions

The company decides dividends in consideration of continuity and consolidated dividend payout ratio, and we regard the return of profits to shareholders as one of our priority management challenges.

As mentioned above, the consolidated results for fiscal 2020 surpassed previously announced forecast figures. Therefore, the Company plans to increase the year-end dividend by 3 yen per share from the previous forecast to 41 yen, which combined with the interim dividend of 10 yen would result in an annual dividend of surplus of 51 yen.

The Company plans to submit this proposal to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 23, 2021.

Note: It should be noted that the above financial forecasts were compiled based on the management's reasonable assessment of the information available at the time of the compilation, and may change due to factors that may arise in the future.

Disclaimer

Espec Corporation published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 06:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
