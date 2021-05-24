Espec : Notice of Differences between Consolidated Financial Forecast Figures & Financial Results for Fiscal 2020 & Resolution of Dividend of Surplus

May 14, 2021

Listed Company Name: ESPEC CORP.

Representative: Masaaki Ishida, President

Listed Stock Exchange:

Tokyo Stock Exchanges, First Section

Securities Code: 6859

Contact: Keiji Oshima,

Chief Officer of Corporate Control Headquarters

Tel: +81-6-6358-4741

Notice of Differences between Consolidated Financial Forecast Figures

and Financial Results for Fiscal 2020 and Resolution of Dividend of Surplus

ESPEC CORP. hereby announces the following differences between the consolidated financial forecast figures for fiscal 2020, the year ended March 31, 2021 announced on February 10, 2021 and the financial results announced today.

Moreover, the Company resolved at a Board of Directors meeting held today to distribute a dividend of surplus with a record date of March 31, 2021.

Description

1. Differences between consolidated financial forecast figures and financial results Differences between consolidated financial forecast figures and financial results for fiscal 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Profit Net Operating Ordinary attributable Net Sales Income Income Income to owners Per Share of parent Previous Forecast (A) Million Yen Million Yen Million Yen Million Yen Yen (February 10, 2021) 37,500 2,000 2,100 1,400 61.23 Results (B) 38,668 2,572 2,840 1,961 85.79 Difference (B-A) 1,168 572 740 561 Difference as Percentage (%) 3.1 28.6 35.2 40.1 (Reference) Results for Previous Period 42,443 3,742 3,933 2,818 123.26 (Fiscal Year Ended March 2020)

Reason for difference

With regard to the consolidated results for fiscal 2020, results exceeded previous forecasts despite impact from the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with net sales increasing more than initially expected and cost-cutting efforts improving profit.