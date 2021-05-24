Espec : Notice of Differences between Consolidated Financial Forecast Figures & Financial Results for Fiscal 2020 & Resolution of Dividend of Surplus

May 14, 2021
Listed Company Name: ESPEC CORP.
Representative: Masaaki Ishida, President
Listed Stock Exchange:
Tokyo Stock Exchanges, First Section
Securities Code: 6859
Contact: Keiji Oshima,
Chief Officer of Corporate Control Headquarters
Tel: +81-6-6358-4741
Notice of Differences between Consolidated Financial Forecast Figures
and Financial Results for Fiscal 2020 and Resolution of Dividend of Surplus
ESPEC CORP. hereby announces the following differences between the consolidated financial forecast figures for fiscal 2020, the year ended March 31, 2021 announced on February 10, 2021 and the financial results announced today.
Moreover, the Company resolved at a Board of Directors meeting held today to distribute a dividend of surplus with a record date of March 31, 2021.
Description
1. Differences between consolidated financial forecast figures and financial results Differences between consolidated financial forecast figures and financial results for fiscal 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
Net
|
|
|
Operating
|
Ordinary
|
attributable
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
Income
|
|
Income
|
Income
|
to owners
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous Forecast (A)
|
Million Yen
|
Million Yen
|
Million Yen
|
Million Yen
|
|
Yen
|
(February 10, 2021)
|
37,500
|
2,000
|
2,100
|
1,400
|
61.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results (B)
|
38,668
|
2,572
|
2,840
|
1,961
|
85.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Difference (B-A)
|
1,168
|
572
|
740
|
561
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Difference as Percentage (%)
|
3.1
|
28.6
|
35.2
|
40.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results for Previous Period
|
42,443
|
3,742
|
3,933
|
2,818
|
123.26
|
|
(Fiscal Year Ended March
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reason for difference
With regard to the consolidated results for fiscal 2020, results exceeded previous forecasts despite impact from the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with net sales increasing more than initially expected and cost-cutting efforts improving profit.
2. Resolution of dividend of surplus Details of dividend of surplus
|
|
|
Most Recent Dividend
|
Results for Previous
|
|
Resolution
|
Forecast (Announced on
|
|
Period
|
|
|
February 10, 2021)
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
March 31, 2021
|
March 31, 2021
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
share
|
41.00
|
38.00
|
46.00
|
|
|
|
|
Total Dividend
|
Million Yen
|
|
Million Yen
|
Amount
|
945
|
|
1,060
|
|
|
|
|
Effective Date
|
June 24, 2021
|
|
June 24, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Source of
|
Retained earnings
|
|
Retained earnings
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reasons for the revisions
The company decides dividends in consideration of continuity and consolidated dividend payout ratio, and we regard the return of profits to shareholders as one of our priority management challenges.
As mentioned above, the consolidated results for fiscal 2020 surpassed previously announced forecast figures. Therefore, the Company plans to increase the year-end dividend by 3 yen per share from the previous forecast to 41 yen, which combined with the interim dividend of 10 yen would result in an annual dividend of surplus of 51 yen.
The Company plans to submit this proposal to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 23, 2021.
Note: It should be noted that the above financial forecasts were compiled based on the management's reasonable assessment of the information available at the time of the compilation, and may change due to factors that may arise in the future.
