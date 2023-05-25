Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESPR   US29664W1053

ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ESPR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-25 pm EDT
1.490 USD   -5.70%
04:31pEsperion Announces Adjournment of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
GL
05/24Esperion to Participate in Jefferies Healthcare Conference
GL
05/15Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Esperion Announces Adjournment of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

05/25/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) has been adjourned to allow additional time for stockholders to vote on the proposals set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 13, 2023 (the “Proxy Statement”). The Annual Meeting, originally scheduled to be held on May 25, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and subsequently adjourned, will reconvene virtually on June 15, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and instructions on participation can be found by visiting https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ESPR2023.

No changes have been made to the record date or the proposals to be brought before the Annual Meeting, which are presented in the Proxy Statement.

An overwhelming majority of votes cast to date have been cast in support of each of the director nominees and each of the proposals in line with the Board of Directors’ recommendations. We do not yet, however, have a sufficient number of shares cast to approve all of the proposals. Accordingly, we have opted to reconvene our Annual Meeting on June 15, 2023 in order to provide stockholders with additional time to cast their votes. As a reminder, Esperion’s Board of Directors recommends that stockholders vote FOR each of the director nominees and FOR Proposals Two, Three, Four and Five.

Stockholders who have already voted do not need to recast their votes. Stockholders who have not already voted are encouraged to do so before June 15, 2023. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the 2023 Annual Meeting will be voted at the reconvened meeting unless properly revoked. Only stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 28, 2023, the record date, are entitled to and are being requested to vote.

If you are a stockholder of record, there are four ways for you to vote, including over the Internet by following the instructions provided in the voting materials you received. Please refer to the Proxy Statement for additional information about how to vote your shares.

Esperion Therapeutics
At Esperion, we discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. The status quo is not meeting the health needs of millions of people with high cholesterol – that is why our team of passionate industry leaders is breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their goals. Providers are moving toward reducing LDL-cholesterol levels as low as possible, as soon as possible; we provide the next steps to help get patients there. Because when it comes to high cholesterol, getting to goal is not optional. It is our life’s work. For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Esperion Contact Information: 
Investors:  
Alexis Callahan
mailto:investorrelations@esperion.com
(406) 539-1762 
  
Media:  
Tiffany Aldrich  
mailto:corporateteam@esperion.com
(616) 443-8438


