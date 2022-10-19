Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    ESPR   US29664W1053

ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ESPR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:56 2022-10-19 pm EDT
7.995 USD   +0.31%
04:01pEsperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
04:00pEsperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
10/17Esperion to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results November 1, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

10/19/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that, on October 18, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Esperion’s Board of Directors granted 5 new employees 14,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) under Esperion’s 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

The 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee or non-employee director of Esperion (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individual's entering into employment with Esperion, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules.

Each RSU will vest and become exercisable as to 25 percent of the shares on the one-year anniversary of the recipient’s vesting commencement date and will vest and become exercisable as to the remaining 75 percent of the shares in twelve equal quarterly installments at the end of each quarter following such anniversary, in each case, subject to each such employee's continued employment with Esperion on such vesting dates. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of Esperion’s 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, and the terms and conditions of the RSU agreement covering the grant.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion works hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren’t being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate, and resourceful. We are singularly focused on managing cholesterol so you can improve your health easily. Esperion is the leader in the development of convenient oral, once-daily non-statin LDL-cholesterol lowering drugs for patients with high levels of bad cholesterol. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Contact:
Corporate Communications
corporateteam@esperion.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 77,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -241 M - -
Net Debt 2022 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 530 M 530 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,77x
EV / Sales 2023 3,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,97 $
Average target price 10,27 $
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Managers and Directors
Sheldon L. Koenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Martin Carroll Chairman
William J. Sasiela Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Ken Fiorelli Chief Technical Operations Officer
JoAnne Micale Foody Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.59.40%530
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.96%436 470
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY20.47%318 337
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.33%271 365
ABBVIE INC.6.79%255 667
PFIZER, INC.-25.33%247 449