Esperion Launches New Scientific Website

Designed Specifically for the Scientific and Medical Communities, esperionscience.com Features Information about Esperion’s Landmark CLEAR Outcomes Study, Company Pipeline and More

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a focus on science and clinical evidence, Esperion today announced the launch of the website, esperionscience.com. This website, geared towards the scientific and medical communities, delivers information about Esperion’s CLEAR program and the clinical trials comprising the CLEAR program, the Company’s pipeline, and information about cardiometabolic disease.



“I am thrilled to invite scientific and medical colleagues tackling cardiovascular and cardiometabolic disease and interested in our science to esperionscience.com,” said JoAnne Foody, MD, FACC, FAHA, chief medical officer for Esperion. “Science is at the core of everything we do at Esperion. We are proud of our commitment to advance the science of lipid lowering in diverse and broad populations not addressed in current trials, culminating in our CLEAR Outcomes trial. We look forward to expanding our scientific knowledge to novel populations and addressing unmet need through our pipeline platforms. esperionscience.com will showcase our current and emerging science and our dedication to ensuring that the millions of patients with or at risk for cardiovascular disease achieve lower LDL-C goals sooner.”

Visitors to the website can review all the clinical trials that Esperion has conducted with abstracts, publications, and links to clinicaltrials.gov. New trials and pipeline updates will be posted when available. Also included are videos featuring prominent clinicians and scientists highlighting the burgeoning national issue of cardiovascular and cardiometabolic disease, the mechanism of action of our lipid lowering compounds, and key aspects of the CLEAR program. “This repository will serve as an easy to navigate resource for health care providers searching for information or connections to Esperion’s science,” stated Michelle Gearhart, PharmD, director of scientific affairs at Esperion.

Visit esperionscience.com.

Esperion Therapeutics

At Esperion, we discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. The status quo is not meeting the health needs of millions of people with high cholesterol – that is why our team of passionate industry leaders is breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their goals. Providers are moving toward reducing LDL-cholesterol levels as low as possible, as soon as possible; we provide the next steps to help get patients there. Because when it comes to high cholesterol, getting to goal is not optional. It is our life’s work. For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Contact:

Esperion Corporate Communications

corporateteam@esperion.com