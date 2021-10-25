Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESPR   US29664W1053

ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ESPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Esperion Therapeutics : Announces Agreement to Exchange $15 Million in Principal Amount of its 4.00% Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2025 for Common Stock - Form 8-K

10/25/2021 | 07:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ESPERION Announces Agreement to Exchange $15 Million in Principal Amount of its 4.00% Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2025 for Common Stock

ANN ARBOR, Mich., October 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that it has entered into a privately negotiated exchange agreement with two co-managed holders (the "Holders") of its 4.00% Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2025 (the "Notes"). Under the terms of the exchange agreement, the Holders agreed to exchange (the "Exchange") with ESPERION $15.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes held in the aggregate by them (and accrued interest thereon) for shares of ESPERION's common stock. Pursuant to the exchange agreement, the number of shares of ESPERION's common stock to be issued by ESPERION to the Holders upon consummation of the Exchange will be determined based upon the volume-weighted-average-price per share of ESPERION's common stock, subject to a floor of $5.62 per share, during the five trading-day averaging period, commencing on the trading day immediately following the date of the exchange agreement. The Exchange is expected to close on November 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

"Following our recently announced organizational and operational plan, we are pleased to have reached an agreement to exchange a portion of our 2025 Notes at a significant discount to par, thereby reducing our cash interest expense and improving our balance sheet. As we approach the CLEAR Outcomes' study results, we remain focused on opportunistically pursuing other transactions to reduce debt and further improve our balance sheet," said Sheldon Koenig, president and CEO of ESPERION.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ESPERION Therapeutics

ESPERION is The Lipid Management Company. Our goal is lipid management for everybody, that's why we work hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren't being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate and resourceful. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements relating to the expected closing of the exchange of the Notes pursuant to the Exchange Agreement and expectations regarding future transactions to further improve ESPERION's balance sheet. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from predicted or expected results. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by ESPERION that any of these results will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this Report due to the risks and uncertainties associated with the satisfaction of closing conditions under the Exchange Agreement and with entering into additional exchange agreements, as well as risks and uncertainties described in ESPERION's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this Report speak only as of the date hereof, and ESPERION disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Esperion Corporate Team

Corporateteam@esperion.com

# # #

Disclaimer

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 11:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.
07:34aESPERION THERAPEUTICS : Announces Agreement to Exchange $15 Million in Principal Amount of..
PU
07:33aESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sal..
AQ
07:01aESPERION THERAPEUTICS : Announces Agreement to Exchange $15 Million in Principal Amount of..
AQ
10/22BB BIOTECH AG : BB Biotech: i ricavi -2-
DJ
10/22PRESS RELEASE : BB Biotech: Gains realized -2-
DJ
10/20NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
10/19ESPERION THERAPEUTICS : Credit Suisse Downgrades Esperion Therapeutics to Neutral from Out..
MT
10/18ESPERION THERAPEUTICS : to Reduce Headcount by 40% in Cost-Cutting Initiative; Updates Exp..
MT
10/18ESPERION THERAPEUTICS : Optimizes organizational structure and operational processes to en..
PU
10/18ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs Associa..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 77,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -283 M - -
Net Debt 2021 238 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 249 M 249 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,26x
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,79 $
Average target price 24,36 $
Spread / Average Target 177%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheldon L. Koenig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard B. Bartram Chief Financial Officer
William J. Sasiela Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Ken Fiorelli Chief Technical Operations Officer
JoAnne Micale Foody Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC.-66.19%249
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.03%430 990
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.15%337 974
NOVO NORDISK A/S58.77%242 392
PFIZER, INC.17.25%241 985
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY44.37%220 979