ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced its participation in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference. Sheldon Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a corporate presentation on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Esperion management team will also host investor meetings that same day.



To register for the live webcast, follow this link.

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the investor and media section of the Esperion website at investor.esperion.com. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

At Esperion, we discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. The status quo is not meeting the health needs of millions of people with high cholesterol – that is why our team of passionate industry leaders is breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their goals. Providers are moving toward reducing LDL-cholesterol levels as low as possible, as soon as possible; we provide the next steps to help get patients there. Because when it comes to high cholesterol, getting to goal is not optional. It is our life’s work. For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Esperion Contact Information:

Investors:

Alexis Callahan

investorelations@esperion.com

(406) 539-1762



Media:

Tiffany Aldrich

corporateteam@esperion.com

(616) 443-8438