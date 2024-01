Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for patients struggling with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). The Company's bempedoic acid and the bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination tablets are oral, once-daily, non-statin, LDL-C lowering medicines for patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH). The Company's products include NEXLETOL, NEXLIZET, NILEMDO and NUSTENDI. Its NEXLETOL is an ATP Citrate Lyase (ACL), inhibitor that lowers LDL-C by reducing cholesterol biosynthesis and up-regulating the LDL receptors. Its NEXLIZET and NUSTENDI contains bempedoic acid and ezetimibe and lowers elevated LDL-C through complementary mechanisms of action by inhibiting cholesterol synthesis in the liver and absorption in the intestine.

Sector Pharmaceuticals