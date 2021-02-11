Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Esports Entertainment Group, Inc.    GMBL

ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.

(GMBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Pricing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market

02/11/2021 | 11:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) ("Esports Entertainment Group" or the "Company"), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, today announced it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors for the sale of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $15.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $30 million, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under NASDAQ rules.

Maxim Group LLC and Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC are acting as co-placement agents for the offering.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252370) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 5, 2021. A prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and will form a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, or by telephone at (212) 895-3745.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is an esports and online gambling company. The Company operates a number of entities across three key pillars: 1) esports entertainment and infrastructure, 2) esports wagering, 3) iGaming. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

U.S. Investor Relations
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Dave Gentry
407-491-4498
dave@redchip.com

Media & Investor Relations Inquiries
Jeff@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74344


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.
02/11Esports Entertainment Group Announces Pricing of $30 Million Registered Direc..
NE
02/11Baltimore Ravens Sign Esports Entertainment Group as its Esports Tournament C..
NE
02/10ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP TO HOST : 30 p.m. et
NE
01/27ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
01/26ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT : Files Shelf of Up to $100 Million in Securities
MT
01/22ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of ..
AQ
01/19SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Keeping Pace With Broader Tuesday ..
MT
01/19ALLIED ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT : To Sell Poker Brand WPT For $78.3 Million, Explor..
MT
01/19ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Options on its Stock are Now Trading on Cboe O..
AQ
01/12ESPORTS : What We Should Expect In 2021
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 249 M 249 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 20,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,00 $
Last Close Price 17,56 $
Spread / Highest target -37,4%
Spread / Average Target -37,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Grant R. Johnson Chairman, President, CEO & Treasurer
Dan Marks Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Brackens Chief Information & Technology Officer
Adrien J. Lefèvre Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Chul Woong Lim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.188.19%260
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED34.22%934 896
NETFLIX, INC.3.12%249 611
PROSUS N.V.18.49%202 535
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.88%111 435
NASPERS LIMITED22.87%105 010
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ