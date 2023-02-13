Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMBL   US29667K3068

ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.

(GMBL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-13 pm EST
0.0806 USD   -9.94%
05:38pEsports Entertainment : Private Placement - Form 8-K
PU
05:28pEsports Entertainment Group, Inc. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/09Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Esports Entertainment : Private Placement - Form 8-K

02/13/2023 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 7, 2023

ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 001-39262 26-3062752
(State or other jurisdiction of (Commission (IRS Employer
incorporation or organization) File Number) Identification No.)

BLOCK 6,

TRIQ PACEVILLE,

ST. JULIANSSTJ 3109

MALTA

(Address of principal executive offices)

3562713 1276

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock GMBL The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Common Stock Purchase Warrants GMBLW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
10.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock GMBLP The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Common Stock Purchase Warrants GMBLZ The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities.

During the period from February 7, 2023 through the date of this report, we and the Holder of our Senior Convertible Note (the "Senior Convertible Note") effected debt for equity exchanges under the Senior Convertible Note. Pursuant to the debt for equity exchanges, the Holder exchanged $5.7 million in aggregate principal amount of the Senior Convertible Note for an aggregate of 67,509,152 shares of our common stock, at conversion prices equal to 90% of the lowest VWAP (as defined in the Senior Convertible Note) of our common stock for a trading day during the five (5) consecutive trading day period ending, and including, the applicable date that the conversion price was lowered for purposes of a conversion, in accordance with Section 7(g) of the Senior Convertible Note, as previously disclosed in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on January 27, 2023 (the "Exchanges").

The Company's shares of common stock issued in connection with the Exchanges were not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and were issued to an existing Holder of the Company's securities without commission or additional consideration in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act.

Following the Exchanges, approximately $15.5 million in aggregate principal amount of the Senior Convertible Note remains outstanding. As of the date of this report, there were 282,267,091 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 issued and outstanding. We intend to continue to effect additional debt for equity exchanges under the same terms in the foreseeable future.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit

Number

Exhibit Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, the amount of debt for equity exchanges we will be able to effect, the conversion price, and for what period of time such exchanges will continue to occur, if at all. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and those discussed in other documents we file with the SEC, including, our significant indebtedness, and our obligations under our Senior Convertible Note, our ability to continue as a going concern, and our ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, unless required by law. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of such Act.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: February 13, 2023

ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.
By: /s/ Michael Villani
Name: Michael Villani
Title: Interim Chief Financial Officer and Controller

Attachments

Disclaimer

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2023 22:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.
05:38pEsports Entertainment : Private Placement - Form 8-K
PU
05:28pEsports Entertainment Group, Inc. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Stat..
AQ
02/09Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued ..
AQ
02/06Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Stat..
AQ
01/27Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, O..
AQ
01/25Top Premarket Gainers
MT
01/17North American Morning Briefing: Investors Return to Mor..
DJ
01/11Merck's COVID treatment expected to launch in China on Friday
RE
01/06Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/06Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Announces CFO Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 37,5 M - -
Net income 2023 -23,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 37,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,29x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 19,2 M 19,2 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,20x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,09 $
Average target price 0,15 $
Spread / Average Target 67,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alex A. Igelman Chief Executive Officer
Michael Villani Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Janis Laverty Jones Chairman
Lydia Roy Secretary, General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Alan Alden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.16.84%19
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED14.79%459 343
NETFLIX, INC.17.80%154 696
PROSUS N.V.14.88%102 709
AIRBNB, INC.27.33%68 934
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.38.70%68 408